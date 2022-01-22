Julia Fox Says She Doesn’t ‘Care’ About ‘Attention’ Surrounding Kanye West Relationship

Julia Fox spoke out against trolls claiming she’s dating Kanye West ‘for the money,’ during a new episode of her podcast.

Julia Fox, 31, isn’t letting the negative attention she’s receiving about her new relationship with Kanye West, 44, bother her. The actress spoke about the criticism some people are giving her and the claims that she’s only dating the rapper “for money,” in the latest episode of her podcast, Forbidden Fruits, which was released on Jan. 21. The comments came about after she started talking about how she’s evolved since being an “attention seeker” in her younger years.

“It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” Julia said during the episode. “People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”

She went on to add that she only cares about creating art and “putting things into the world” and not about the negativity that being in the public eye can bring. “Watch my movie, read my book,” she said. “That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me. I couldn’t care less.”

In addition to talking about the attention she and Kanye have been getting, Julia mentioned a recent dinner she and the “Jesus Walks” creator had with other celebs, including Madonna. “There was a lot going on. Madonna was there. I was actually supposed to be at dinner for just Madonna and I … and all of these other celebs crashed,” she explained.

Julia’s latest comments about her romance with Kanye, which started after they met on New Year’s Eve last month, comes just a few days after the couple made headlines for photos and videos that the beauty shared to social media. In one, she and the ex of Kim Kardashian are showing off a steamy kiss while another shows her sitting on his lap as he kisses her forehead. The kissing clip also gave followers a glimpse at the paparazzi that’s been following them around.