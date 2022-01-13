See Pics

Kanye West Holds Hands With Julia Fox & Kisses Her On Date Night

West Hollywood, CA - Kanye West and Julia Fox share a kiss before Kanye gets inside the car after enjoying dinner at Delilah. Pictured: Kanye West, Julia Fox BACKGRID USA 13 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Things are heating up between Kanye West and Julia Fox — and these new PDA photos from their latest date night prove it!

Kanye West and Julia Fox didn’t hold back from packing on the PDA while out on a dinner date in Los Angeles on Jan. 12. The two were photographed leaving a restaurant while holding hands. Julia wore a leather crop top and matching, low-rise pants, which put her massive back tattoo on full display. In another shot, her back was to the camera as she and Ye wrapped their arms around each other and leaned in for a kiss. Meanwhile, Kanye looked more casual in dark wash jean and a sweatshirt.

Kanye West and Julia Fox kissing. (BACKGRID)

Things have been heating up quickly between Kanye and Julia, who first met in Miami on New Year’s Eve. Since then, they’ve been seen out and about a number of times together. Days after they were first linked, Kanye even dressed Julia for a photo shoot together, and she opened up about the budding relationship in an accompanying interview. “It was an instant connection,” Julia gushed. “His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing and smiling all night.”

Kanye West and Julia Fox holding hands on a date. (SplashNews.com)

West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Julia Fox commands all the attention as she arrives to meet Kanye for dinner Craig's in West Hollywood. Julia looked stylish donning double denim as she bypassed. the flash frenzy of paparazzi. Pictured: Julia Fox BACKGRID USA 11 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Kanye West and rumored new flame, Julia Fox enjoy a night out on Broadway and head to dinner at Carbone. The HOT new couple were seen enjoying night out on Broadway where they took in Slave play at the August Wilson Theater and headed to one of Kim's favorite NYC spots, Carbone for dinner. Kanye seems smitten with the stunning 'Uncut Gems' actress. The two were recently spotted in Miami and appear inseparable.Pictured: Kanye West and Julia FoxBACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

After connecting in Miami, Kanye and Julia took their romance to New York City, where they were photographed at a Broadway show and out to dinner. It was here that Kanye orchestrated a photo shoot just for her, and then surprised her with another epic gift. “Ye had an entire suite full of clothes [for me],” Julia revealed. “It was every girls’ dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment.” Earlier this week, Kanye and Julia were photographed wearing coordinating outfits while out in L.A. once again.

Kanye West and Julia Fox packing on the PDA. (GIO / Roger / BACKGRID)

Meanwhile, Kanye is still technically in the process of divorcing his ex, Kim Kardashian. However, Kim has moved on, as well. The reality star has been heating things up with Pete Davidson since October. Most recently, the two took a New Year’s trip to the Bahamas, and then photographed having a low-key pizza date back in California. Kim also filed to be declared “legally single” from Kanye, asking a judge to “terminate and bifurcate” the pair’s marital status as they work on finalizing the logistics of their divorce.