See Pics

Julia Fox Reveals How She & Kanye West Met As They Make Out In New Photos: ‘I’m Loving The Ride’

kanye west, julia fox
Shutterstock
Julia Fox 'No Sudden Move' premiere, Arrivals, Tribeca Film Festival, New York, USA - 18 Jun 2021
New York, NY - Kanye West and rumored new flame, Julia Fox enjoy a night out on Broadway and head to dinner at Carbone. The HOT new couple were seen enjoying night out on Broadway where they took in Slave play at the August Wilson Theater and headed to one of Kim's favorite NYC spots, Carbone for dinner. Kanye seems smitten with the stunning 'Uncut Gems' actress. The two were recently spotted in Miami and appear inseparable.Pictured: Kanye West and Julia FoxBACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox visits the beach with friends and without Kanye West, after reports that the Italian-American actress went on a dinner date with the rapper at Carbone restaurant in Miami Saturday night. She is reported to be staying in the same hotel as Kanye. Pictured: Julia Fox BACKGRID USA 2 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Julia Fox wearing dress by Max Mara attends Whitney Contemporaries Art Party at Whitney Museum of American Art Whitney Contemporaries 2020 Art Party, New York, USA - 28 Jan 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Julia Fox and Kanye West posed for some seriously intimate photos from her post-date makeover on Jan. 4 that included plenty of PDA.

The chemistry between Julia Fox, 31, and Kanye West, 44, is definitely on! The Uncut Gems actress revealed how she met the Yeezy designer in a brief piece for Interview magazine that was accompanied by a super sexy photoshoot from her post-date makeover just days ago. In several photos, the pair can be seen making out, kissing and showing plenty of PDA.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around,” the actress penned in the piece, published on Thursday, Jan. 6 in reference to the couple’s initial dinner date at Carbone in South Beach, Miami. “He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night,” she explained.

Kanye West, Julia Fox
Kanye West and Julia Fox leave the August Wilson Theater after seeing ‘Slave Play’ (BACKGRID).

Julia went on to detail how their second romantic date — which included attending Jeremy O. Harris‘ Slave Play and dining at Carbone’s NYC location for dinner — came together on Jan. 4. “We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play. Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed,” she gushed. “After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously.”

Related Gallery

Kanye West -- See Pics Of The Rapper

Whittier, CA - Kanye West is all smiles as he attends the DONDA Academy homecoming basketball game along with artist French Montana and OT Genasis in Whittier, CA Pictured: Kanye West, French Montana BACKGRID USA 22 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kanye West appears to be looking glum or downcast after grabbing dinner at Caras hotel in Los Feliz. He is seen being escorted to an awaiting limo by a well dressed blonde who embraces his arm in a sweet moment as she guides him to the car. Shot on 12/20/21. Pictured: Kanye West BACKGRID USA 21 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - Business or Pleasure? Kanye West and A$AP Rocky are spotted leaving dinner together at Nobu in Malibu. The two fashion-driven rappers stepped out in polar opposite attire, with Kanye dressed from head to toe black, A$AP kept it fresh and vibrant in a red letterman style jacket with a yellow satchel. Pictured: Kanye West, A$AP Rocky BACKGRID USA 8 NOVEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: GPFM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Notably, Julia was dressed head-to-toe in Balenciaga for the night — known to be Kanye’s designer of choice. The rapper has had a longstanding collaborative relationship with designer Demna Gvasalia (now just known as Demna), who has also served as Ye’s creative director for his recent Donda listening parties.

It turns out Kanye orchestrated a photoshoot of Julia during the dinner date, as she showed off a black g-string thong and black pants by Miaou, a leather trench and a Balenciaga Hourglass bag (worth $2,350). “At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening,” she said. In one particular photo from the date, Julia and Kanye can be seen snuggling up close in a booth.

Actress Julia Fox has gone on two dates with Kanye West in the last week. (Shutterstock)

The date didn’t stop there, however, as the Chicago native had one more major surprise for his stunning brunette date: a makeover (which was also documented). “After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes,” she revealed. “It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time.”

In the racy photos, the two are seen kissing as Julia rocked unbuttoned white pants, which she appeared to be trying on. In others, she straddled him on the ground as they locked lips. Kanye could also be seen adjusting the fit of a logo trench coat which she was wearing during the fitting.

Kanye is also known to have given ex Kim Kardashian, 41, a makeover after their relationship took a romantic turn in 2012. While the pair have been estranged since she filed for divorce in Feb. 2021 after seven years of marriage, Kanye’s influence seems ever present: in recent months, Kim has almost exclusively been seen wearing Balenciaga ensembles — even donning a Demna designed wedding dress for his live Donda listening event in Aug. 2021.

Julia remained in shock over the gesture, however, and was seen rocking a a blue velvet coat — presumably chosen by Kanye — on the same evening. “But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride,” she concluded.

Legally, Kim and Kanye are still married — but the SKIMS founder filed to be “legally single” and change back to her maiden name on on Dec. 10. Like Kanye, the reality star has also publicly moved on with Pete Davidson, 28, after connecting on the set of Saturday Night Live in October.