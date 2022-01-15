Exclusive

Julia Fox’s Friendship With Madonna Isn’t New: She Doesn’t ‘Need Kanye’ To Make ‘Connections’

Madonna
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
News Writer

The model had been discussing projects with the Material Girl for quite some time, and her own socialite status keeps her in the right circles without any help from new BF Kanye.

Julia Fox, is doing just fine on her own, thank you very much! After the 31-year-old model and her new boyfriend Kanye West, 44, were spotted out on a dinner date with a bunch of friends, including Madonna, 63, fans questioned if Julia was using her relationship with the rapper to gain clout and friendships with other celebs. However, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that is simply not the case, as Julia is already running in the right circles and has even known the Material Girl previously. “Julia is already a socialite and has her own friends. She doesn’t really need Kanye,” the insider revealed. “Yes, this relationship is very ‘of the moment’ but Madonna was already talking professional projects with Julia prior to going out with Kanye.”

Julia Fox
Julia Fox was friends with Madonna before she was spotted on a dinner date with the singer and Kanye West. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The source went on to say that Julia’s recent coupling with the superstar “obviously” garners more attention — but “Julia holds her own.” “Madonna is someone they both share in common but Madonna would be hanging with her right now regardless of Kanye,” the source added. “He likes that she already has her own connections.”

The friendship between Julia and Madonna was also confirmed by Julia’s BFF and Forbidden Fruits podcast co-host Niki Takesh, who spoke about it EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “Madonna and Julia know each other from the New York fashion scene, they are both New York City legends,” Niki explained. She claimed the recent dinner date that included Julia, Madonna and Kanye was nothing new for her friend.   “Madonna and Julia had dinner plans and Kanye tagged along. It’s honestly just a Tuesday for (Julia). She’s had dinner with Madonna on a Monday before. Before she met Ye. It’s not weird at all. Nothing has really changed.”

Related Gallery

Julia Fox: See Photos Of The Actress Getting To Know Kanye West

Kanye West and his new girlfriend Julia Fox party in West Hollywood hotspot Delilah's. The stunning actress showed off her taut tabs in extremely low slung black leather trousers as she and the A-list rapper hit up the celebrity hotspot. Pictured: Julia Fox,Kanye West Ref: SPL5284178 130122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Julia Fox commands all the attention as she arrives to meet Kanye for dinner Craig's in West Hollywood. Julia looked stylish donning double denim as she bypassed. the flash frenzy of paparazzi. Pictured: Julia Fox BACKGRID USA 11 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Kanye West and rumored new flame, Julia Fox enjoy a night out on Broadway and head to dinner at Carbone. The HOT new couple were seen enjoying night out on Broadway where they took in Slave play at the August Wilson Theater and headed to one of Kim's favorite NYC spots, Carbone for dinner. Kanye seems smitten with the stunning 'Uncut Gems' actress. The two were recently spotted in Miami and appear inseparable.Pictured: Kanye West and Julia FoxBACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Madonna
Madonna had been talking projects with Julia Fox before their evening out with Julia’s boyfriend Kanye West. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, on a recent episode of the podcast, Julia explained why she thinks her new romance with Kanye makes sense. “All the people that we have in common—like, friends in common—have texted me and been like, ‘Oh my god, this makes so much sense,” she said. Julia also revealed why the couple clicks so well.  “It’s just people that make each other feel better. It’s really such a Gemini-Aquarius connection. It’s very inspirational. Our minds, we both work very fast. We keep up with each other, which is very cool,”

 