Madonna Poses With All 6 Kids On Family Vacation To Switzerland — Photo

The pop icon had a sweet, European getaway with her whole family, and she shared a series of photos with her kids.

Madonna had plenty of sweet bonding time with her kids, while vacationing in Switzerland. The 63-year-old singer posted a bunch of photos from the family trip to her Instagram on Friday January 7, including a lovely shot where she posed with all of her kids for a great family photo. It seemed like the “Material Girl” singer had a great time with all six of her children: Lourdes Leon, 25, Rocco Ritchie, 21, David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 15, Stella Ciccone, 9, and Estere Ciccone, 9.

The family had a snowy stay at the Gstaad resort town in the Swiss Alps. Alongside the family photos of her kids, she also posted selfies of herself and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams. There was also a sweet, brotherly photo of Rocco and David! In the huge group photo, it looked like the whole family was extra cozy and bundled up from the cold, as they smiled for the group shot in what looked like a cabin. “Farewell Gstaad……….We will never forget your Mountains or your Moonshine!” the popstar wrote in her caption.

Madonna also took to her Instagram Stories to share some of the other fun activities that the family had while staying in the Alps. While she may be known for her pop anthems, she showed that the family took part in a more traditional form of music with a few “unplugged yodeling” videos. She also posted a montage of herself showing off her skiing skills.

Earlier in the trip, she’d also posted a picture of herself walking with her son Rocco, who has grown up to look so much like his dad Guy Ritchie! She also took to her stories to share a sweet video of herself with her twins, having a nostalgic family sing-along to a few classic Elvis Presley songs. The trip to Switzerland wasn’t the only huge family get together that the “Like a Virgin” singer had recently. Madonna celebrated Thanksgiving with photos with all of her kids except Rocco back in November.