Madonna’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 6 Kids from Lourdes To Stella & Estere

Madonna
Find out more about all six of Madonna’s kids, from her 24-year-old daughter to her nine-year-old twins.

Throughout her nearly 40-year career, Madonna, 63, has earned the nickname “The Queen of Pop,” through her countless hit songs. The “Material Girl” singer has received countless accolades for her expansive career, which has garnered her both critical and commercial fame. While so many fans are familiar with her hit songs, Madonna has also created a strong and large family with her six children. Find out more about all of Madge’s kids here!

Lourdes Leon

Madonna had her oldest daughter Lourdes Leon, 24, with fitness trainer Carlos Leon, 55, in October 1996. Lourdes (also known as Lola) has a similar passion for music as her mom, and she has pursued careers in dance and fashion. She revealed that she started taking dance classes when she was toddler at her mom’s recommendation. “My mom really went hard for that once she saw there was potential,” she told Vanity Fair. She studied dance at the SUNY Purchase dance conservatory, after transferring out of the University of Michigan. Besides dance, she also co-directed a winter campaign video for Stella McCartney in 2020, according to her IMDb.

Rocco Ritchie

After marrying director Guy Ritchie in 1998, Madonna had her oldest son Rocco Ritchie21, in 2000. Rocco has grown up to look exactly like his Sherlock Holmes-director father. When Rocco was still a teen, the “Like A Virgin” singer went through an intense custody battle with her ex-husband, but Rocco is all grown up now! Back in February, Rocco was spotted out in Tulum, Mexico, holding hands with a mystery brunette girl.

David Banda

Madonna adopted her second son David Banda, 15, while she funded an orphanage in Malawi. David has shown that he’s multi-talented. His mom has posted videos of him strutting his stuff in a white dress and showing off some of his dancing skills on her Instagram. Besides fashion and dancing, David is also an incredibly gifted soccer player. Madge posted a video of herself cheering her teenage son on in a soccer game back in July. Back in 2017, it was even reported that the singer had moved to Lisbon to help David chase his dreams of being a soccer star.

Mercy James

Like her brother David, Madonna adopted her second daughter Mercy James, 15, from Malawi in 2009. Mercy has mostly stayed out of the limelight since becoming Madonna’s daughter, but it seems like she has an interest in extreme sports. The Like A Prayer singer posted photos on Instagram showing that they’d gone on a family trip to a skate park in January to celebrate Mercy’s 15th birthday. For her 14th birthday, Madonna brought the girl onstage with her in Portugal, via DailyMail. Like her brother David, Mercy seems to be quite athletic. Her mom congratulated her for winning medals at gymnastics competitions in 2016.

Stella And Estere Ciccone

Madonna adopted twins Stella and Estere, 9, in 2017, when they were both 4-years-old. Stella and Estere are both also from Malawi. The popstar posted a sweet video of the twins’ birthday party in August, where it looked like the family had an absolute ball! The singer has also adorably dressed both of the young girls in cute and fun matching outfits, and she occasionally shares them on her Instagram.

 