Lourdes Leon, 25, Looks Like Mom Madonna, 63, In Biege Leotard For New Campaign

Lourdes Leon, 25, bears a strong resemblance to her mom Madonna, 63. And in a new Instagram post, the model writhes around in a beige, bondage-inspired leotard reminiscent of her famous mama’s beige lingerie look from 1990! The seductive video features the stunning brunette model wearing gigantic hoop earrings and posing on a white retro limo for the brand Mugler. She also wears skin-tone socks and strappy stiletto heels to complete the look, with her silky long hair falling straight.

“@MUGLEROFFICIAL WIT. MY MAIN SQUEEEEeeeeeZE @EARTHEATER,” Lourdes captioned the scorching video, which she posted to Instagram on June 8. “THANK YOU GRACIAS MERCI @cadwallader @haleywollens @torso.solutions for letting me be apart of this fab & crazy journey againnnnnn.” The new fashion campaign is just yet another indication that Lourdes is reaching an apex in her modeling career. The daughter of Madonna and personal trainer Carlos Leon has previously modeled for Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS, Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty, and couture legend Versace.

Amber Valletta, Megan Thee Stallion, Bella Hadid, Shalom Harlow, and Chloe Sevigny are also among the famous faces of the sizzling Mugler campaign. Lourdes’ alluring appearance in the Mugler video underscores the beautiful model’s freedom. She spoke out in October of 2021, saying that modeling has given her financial independence. “We don’t get any handouts in my family,” she told Debi Mazar in Interview Magazine when asked if she’d actually paid for her own college tuition.

View Related Gallery Madonna: See Photos Of The Singer Madonna Rock star Madonna sings as she opened her first national tour at night on in Seattle. She is known for her million-seller records and movie "Desperately Seeking Susan Madonna Pop Rock Singer, Seattle, USA Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Madonna and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and her son, David Banda, arrive at Cecconi's for a late dinner. Madonna reportedly arrived around 12:30 am and had the place to herself. The pop superstar stepped out in a purple satin pajama style pant outfit with a. leopard print. She topped the look with a black coat and accessorized with a pair of leather fingerless gloves and a black crocodile Hermes bag blinged out in diamond studs spelling the word, DEALER. Madonna, 63 held on to her 27 year boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams apparently to steady herself in a pair of platforms boots. Pictured: Ahlamalik Williams, Madonna BACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There’s no denying that,” she continued. “But I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, ‘My kids are not going to be like this. Also, I feel like if your parents pay for things, then it gives them leverage over you. My mom is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life. I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school.”

The high-profile campaign has certainly given the rising supermodel both freedom of expression as well as financial independence.