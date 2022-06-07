Kim Kardashian Models SKIMS Lingerie In Sexy New Video After Losing 16 Lbs. For Met Gala

Kim Kardashian, 41, modeled a new lingerie bra and thong set from her shapewear, SKIMS, on June 7 and looked fantastic! The reality star was promoting the new Logo Mesh Collection from the brand and held her phone up as she filmed a video of herself in the white two-piece. She had her blonde hair pulled back and tilted her head to one side as she confidently posed for her followers and fans.

In addition to posting her sexy new SKIMS video, Kim, who admitted to losing 16 lbs. to fit in Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic dress for the 2022 Met Gala, shared a series of photos of her rocking a dark gray SKIMS sleeveless crop top and matching fitted shorts. She posed while sitting on a bed in the two-piece and had her hair down and parted in the middle. She also wore pretty makeup that brought out her gorgeous features.

“ride for the brand,” Kim captioned the pics as she tagged the SKIMS Instagram page. Her fans didn’t hesitate to comment in the comments section and most of them loved the look. “Love your face, love all of you,” one fan wrote while another shared, “you look so good!” Others hilariously revealed one pic that appeared to show Kim yawning also made them yawn.

View Related Gallery Kim Kardashian's Sexiest Skin-Tight Looks: Photos Of The Reality Star's Most Formfitting Outfits Kim Kardashian is known for her insanely sexy looks, and the star is never too afraid to show off her famously curvaceous figure in skin-tight ensembles. When it comes to her outfits, we know Kim likes looks that fit like a glove. Why hide that perfect hourglass figure in something frumpy! Throughout the years, Kim has rocked so many insanely tight outfits, that it's hard to choose a favorite. From tight latex pants, clingy gowns or tiny PVC dresses, Kim always knows how to nail a formfitting ensemble. And her Balenciaga glove looks are a study in seamless sexiness! Kim Kardashian has rocked so many sexy skin-tight looks. From leggings, to dresses, to gloves, check out our fashion experts' favorite figure-hugging looks from the queen of reality TV. EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian is seen leaving a SKIMS photo shoot and heading to Ripley's Believe It or Not! tourist attraction on Hollywood Blvd. in LA. The reality tv star wore a hot pink Balenciaga zip-up hoodie that obscured much of her toned upper body during her outing. She rocked a set of form-hugging leggings that showed off her curvy form and included a set of high-heeled shoes. The influencer accessorized with a small purse and a pair of silver-framed sunglasses that added a bit of shine to her monotone outfit. Her platinum blonde locks remained free-flowing and paired well with the bright tone of her clothing. 28 May 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA862973_030.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Kim’s SKIMS-related posts come after her boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, made headlines for taking her son Saint, 6, out for some shopping at Walmart in Woodland Hills, CA. The duo was photographed walking outside the store while holding bags with the tot and they both looked as comfortable as could be around each other. They also stopped at L.A.’s Grove shopping center before the Walmart trip and Hollywoodlife EXCLUSIVELY learned they were looking at toys in one of the stores.

The outing seems to prove Kim and Pete’s relationship is getting more serious. The comedian has been seen spending a lot of time with her and her kids, who also include North, 9, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, ever since he left his job as a cast member on Saturday Night Live last month. They have been dating since Oct. 2021 and a source recently told us they’re thinking of moving in together soon.

“Kim and Pete spend all of their free time with each other, so it only makes sense to talk about taking that next step and moving in together,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared. “It’s not a decision either one has taken lightly. Kim would never take that plunge without discussing it with all of her kids first.”