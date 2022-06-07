Pete Davidson Takes Kim’s Son Saint, 6, On A Trip To Walmart For Cheese Puffs & More: Cute Photos

Pete Davidson, 28, and Saint West, 6, really did have a full day of bonding around California on June 4. The duo not only went to The Grove mall in West Hollywood, but they also made a pit stop at Walmart in Woodland Hills. Pete and Kim Kardashian‘s son shopped together inside the retail corporation store and their purchases reportedly included a big tub of cheese puffs. Pete was also pictured sweetly holding little Saint’s hand when they left Walmart and walked to his car.

The Saturday Night Live star dressed casually in a green pair of shorts, gray t-shirt and black sneakers. He wore a black baseball hat to cover his hair that he recently dyed blonde to match Kim, 41. Saint was also casual in a blue t-shirt and matching shorts. The 6-year-old stood closely next to Pete at the Walmart register, though he reportedly did wander around the store on his own when they were shopping.

That same day, Pete took his girlfriend’s son to The Grove where they were seen walking into The Cheesecake Factory for a casual lunch. They appeared to be joined by a low key security guard. Kim wasn’t there for the weekend outing, allowing her boyfriend and her son plenty of time to bond just them.

Kim and Pete started dating after she hosted SNL in October 2021. Their romance has continued to heat up over the past months and Pete has been lucky enough to spend quality time with all four of his girlfriend’s children. In April, the comedian and North West, 9, were seen enjoying a casual golf cart ride around Kim’s Hidden Hills estate. Pete also has a tattoo reading KNSCP for Kim and her kids North, Saint, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, whom she shares with her ex Kanye West.