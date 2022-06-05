Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint, 6, Hold Hands On Solo Lunch Date: Watch

Pete Davidson bonded with Kim Kardashian's son Saint at The Grove in LA! The comedian was seen holding the 6-year-old's hand as they headed to the Cheesecake Factory.

June 5, 2022
Pete Davidson, 28, was seen out with Kim Kardashian‘s son Saint West! The Saturday Night Live alum sweetly held the 6-year-old’s hand on a solo outing to The Grove mall in West Hollywood on Saturday, June 4 in video obtained by TMZ. It appears that Pete took Saint for lunch at casual family-friendly spot The Cheesecake Factory. Ever the explorer, Saint lead the way through the bricked roads of the outdoor complex, seemingly with plenty to show his mom’s boyfriend!

Kim, 41, was not seen with the pair who appeared to be joined by a low key security guard. Pete, who recently dyed his hair blonde to match the SKIMS founder, was casual in a green pair of shorts, gray t-shirt and black sneakers, keeping his head covered with a baseball hat. Saint was also casual in a blue t-shirt and matching shorts, staying cool with a bucket hat and black sandals.

This marks the first time that the stand-up comic has been pictured with Saint sans Kim — however, he has bonded one-on-one with North, 9. Pete and North were seen enjoying a casual golf cart ride around Kim’s Hidden Hills estate in April on one of his California visits! North appeared to be having a blast with the Staten Island native, suggesting that wasn’t their first interaction. Beyond that, Pete also has a tattoo reading KNSCP for Kim and her kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

The latest hangout comes amid sources telling HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim and Pete are talking about moving in together eight months into their romance. “It’s not a decision either one has taken lightly. Kim would never take that plunge without discussing it with all of her kids first,” the source told us, referring to Kim’s four children with ex-husband, Kanye West, 44. “At this point, Pete has spent so much time with her kids and he absolutely adores them. She kind of sees Pete as a big kid himself, and she loves seeing how well they all get along,” the insider also spilled to HL.

