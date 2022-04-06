See Pics

Pete Davidson & North West, 8, Seen In 1st Photos Together During Joy Ride In Pink Moke Car

Pete Davidson, North West
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Vroom vroom! Pete Davidson was spotted driving around with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter North West.

Pete Davidson, 28, was spotted hanging out with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s, 41, oldest daughter, North West for the first time. The two were seen going for a joy ride in a cute pink Moke car, as evidenced in pics captured by TMZ which you can see here. It seems like North was helping the Saturday Night Live actor handle the steering wheel as they both turned back and smiled at the camera.

Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson is dating Kim Kardashian. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Pete Davidson’s relationship with the SKIMS founder’s kids has become a contentious point in Kim and her ex-husband Kanye WestAt one point, during the height of his Instagram feud with Pete, Ye leaked texts in which Pete said he hoped they could be friendly and all hang out with the kids. In the caption, Kanye made it clear he didn’t want the comedian to meet his kids.

Unfortunately for the Grammy Award-winning rapper, that had already happened long before that point. A source close to Kim and Pete EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Pete met the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s kids back in December 2021. “Pete met Kim’s kids and she introduced him to them as ‘mommy’s friend.’ Kim thought that it was really cute how he interacted with them and that he tried to make her kids laugh and smile just as he does everyone he meets!” the insider told HL.

North West, Kim Kardashian
North West with her mom Kim Kardashian. (Odette Martin/Shutterstock)

For now, it seems like Kim and Ye are trying to iron out their contentious divorce for the sake of their children. Kanye has reportedly told Kim that he plans on going to get help and will no longer cyberbully her and Pete on his social media. He is reportedly doing this all to have a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and be there for their four kids, North, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2.

The reality TV star is also doing her part to reach a healthy co-parenting relationship with the rapper. “Kim has done everything in her power to maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship with Kanye,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY told HL.“Even if she doesn’t agree with some of the things Kanye says or does, she’d rather keep the peace than prove she’s right,” they added.