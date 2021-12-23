Exclusive

Kim Kardashian Introduced Pete Davidson To Her Kids Amid Romance: ‘They Adore Him’

Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson
Beretta/Sims/Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
Just over two months into his romance with Kim Kardashian, the reality star introduced beau Pete Davidson to her children a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY.

Kim Kardashian, 41, is no longer keeping her relationship with Pete Davidson, 28, casual, as HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal that the SNL actor has officially met her kids! According to a well-connected Kardashian family insider, “Pete met Kim’s kids and she introduced him to them as ‘mommy’s friend.’ Kim thought that it was really cute how he interacted with them and that he tried to make her kids laugh and smile just as he does everyone he meets!” they said.

Their romance has turned quite serious in recent weeks. Prior to Pete’s formal introduction the most important people in Kim’s life — namely her four children with rapper Kanye West, 44 — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — Kim recently just met the most important person in Pete’s life! Less than one week ago, as HollywoodLife also EXCLUSIVELY reported, Pete brought Kim to meet his mother, Amy Waters Davidson, 52, at her home in Staten Island, New York. During the visit, our sources said that they engaged in “Intimate conversations” and that Kim left with a really “warm feeling” over how well it went.

Kim Kardashian North West Saint West
Kim Kardashian turned some heads when she went shopping with her kids on Fifth Avenue in New York City on December 22, 2019. (Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM / SplashNews.com)

It’s been a busy week of jet setting from coast to coast for Hollywood’s newest “it” couple. After a weekend in the Big Apple that also included dinner and a movie, Kim and Pete flew to Los Angeles, where they were seen having breakfast at the Beverly Hills together on the morning of December 20. Later that same day, Pete was spotted jewelry shopping in Beverly Hills, while driving Kim’s custom Rolls-Royce. He later took her car out for another spin, too, when he was photographed buying more presents — -possibly for her four little ones!

But don’t expect for Pete to be there while her kids unwrap their Christmas gifts –not this year at least. On December 10, Kim filed documents in an LA courthouse to become “legally single” from her estranged rapper ex-husband — ending Kanye’s hopes of reconciliation. However, he is still going to be included in her holiday plans this year, as Kim is putting her kids first! Pete, meanwhile, has some big shoes to fill this coming week, as he gets ready to host NBC’s New Year’s Eve special with Miley Cyrus, 29, and ring us into the new Year!