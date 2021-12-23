See Pic

Pete Davidson Spotted Driving Kim Kardashian’s Car For Christmas Shopping In L.A.

News Writer

Pete Davidson took another ride in Kim Kardashian’s Rolls-Royce — and this time it was to get some much-needed Christmas shopping done.

Pete Davidson, 28, got the keys to girlfriend Kim Kardashian‘s car once again on Dec. 22, amidst the comedian’s getaway to Los Angeles. Just one day after Pete drove Kim’s custom Rolls-Royce to shop for jewelry, he was spotted pulling up to the Beverly Hills Hotel in the luxury vehicle, after getting some last-minute Christmas shopping done. Pete could be seen exiting the Rolls-Royce while holding a black leather backpack in one hand and a Freddy Krueger doll toy from A Nightmare on Elm Street in the other. He gave the keys to Kim’s sweet ride to a valet, before entering the hotel.

Pete had a very comfy outfit on for his shopping excursion. The Saturday Night Live star was dressed in a gray sweatsuit and a pair of white sneakers. He also had on a black baseball cap and black sunglasses, which kept him slightly incognito. Kim, 41, was nowhere to be seen, so its entirely possible that Pete got some Christmas gifts for the SKIMS founder while he was out and about shopping. Let’s hope he grabbed her something good!

The Staten Island native previously took a ride in Kim’s Rolls-Royce on Tuesday (Dec. 21) to nearby jewelry shop XIV Karats, where he picked up some merchandise. Photos showed Pete taking off his mask to smoke a cigarette, while waiting on his jewels to be brought out to him. Earlier that day, he and Kim had an intimate breakfast together at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where Pete appears to be staying amidst his trip to the West Coast.

Pete and Kim have been inseparable since their outings in New York City. The couple dined on the rooftop of Angelina’s restaurant in Pete’s hometown of Staten Island on December 18, and afterwards the duo went to a nearby movie theater, where they saw House of Gucci. Kim also got to meet Pete’s mom, Amy Davidson, during her time in the Big Apple. “Kim laughed a lot because his mom is really funny,” a source told HollywoodLife. “She knows where he gets it from now, but they also had some intimate conversations.