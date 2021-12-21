See Pics

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Have Intimate Breakfast Date In L.A. After Her NYC Trip – Photo

Just days after catching a movie together in New York, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson jetted off to the West Coast and were snapped having breakfast in L.A.

Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, have made their way to the West Coast. The new A-list couple grabbed breakfast together on Tuesday morning (Dec. 21) at the Fountain Coffee Room in the Beverly Hills Hotel, as seen in photos captured by TMZ. Both stars dressed super casual for the early morning rendezvous: Kim had on a turquoise-colored sweatshirt and black mask, while Pete wore a short-sleeved black T-shirt. They could be seen bonding and laughing over something on the SKIMS founder’s phone.

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson enjoy a breakfast date in Los Angeles on Dec. 21 (Photo: TMZ.com)

There’s only days to go until Christmas, and so it’s totally possible that Pete and Kim are spending the holiday together this weekend in California with her famous family, including her four children she shares with ex Kanye West, 44. However, Pete could also easily fly back to New York to be with his mom Amy Davidson and younger sister Casey Davidson for Christmas. Pete and Kim were actually just together on the East Coast days before their L.A. breakfast date. They were photographed at a movie theatre in Staten Island on Saturday, Dec. 18. A source says they watched House of Gucci starring Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Adam Driver and Al Pacino.

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson enjoy a breakfast date in Los Angeles on Dec. 21 (Photo: TMZ.com)

In addition to the movie, Kim and Pete also enjoyed a romantic dinner at Angelina’s Ristorante. They were joined by Scott Disick, 38, and an unidentified brunette. A source also confirmed to HollywoodLife that Kim got the chance to meet the Saturday Night Live star’s mother Amy while she was in New York. “It went really well,” our insider said of the visit.

Kanye, meanwhile, is newly-single again, following his reported split from 22-year-old model Vinetria. The “Off the Grid” rapper has been fighting hard to win back his ex-wife. Kim, however, seems fully focused on her new relationship with Pete. She even recently filed paperwork to officially terminate her marriage to Kanye and be granted legal single status.