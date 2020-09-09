‘KUWTK’: See Transformations Of Kim, Khloe, & The Family From Season 1 To Final Episodes

The Kardashian family has been such a huge part of pop culture for over a decade. Now, ‘KUWTK’ is coming to an end. Following the shocking news, we’re taking a look back at how much the family has changed!

There’s no doubt about it, the Kardashian family completely changed reality TV when Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered in 2007. It’s been over a decade since audiences met the first family of reality TV on E! But after nearly 20 seasons, the show is finally coming to an end, with final episodes airing in early 2021.

Through the years, we’ve watched the famous family grow up before our eyes. But it’s pretty jarring to see just how much they’ve changed from season one until now. Kendall and Kylie Jenner were SO young when they first started filming the reality show — 11 and nine, respectively — and now they’re ALL grown up. They look practically unrecognizable from the little girls they were on day one!

Kendall, who is now 24, started out as an awkward pre-teen on KUWTK, and now, she’s one of the world’s hottest supermodels. Along with her growth spurt, Kendall also grew into all of her features, and almost looks like a different person. Meanwhile, Kylie, who’s 23, went from a child to a mother over the course of the series. Although she doesn’t plump up her lips as much as she did in her late teen years, her bigger pout is definitely one of the most drastic differences in her features from season one until now. She literally went from a kid to a grown woman!

As for the three most famous sisters, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney, and Khloe, became wives, mothers, and successful business women as the years went by. All three completely matured, and it was so clear to longtime audiences just how much their priorities evolved as they became mothers. Now, as mothers and partners in business, this Kardashian trio is ready to take on a whole new chapter.

Of course, we couldn’t forget how Kris Jenner, Scott Disick and Rob Kardashian have also transformed in big ways since the start of their family’s fame. And fans can check out their transformations by scrolling through the gallery above to check out the before and after photos!

Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns to E! on September 17 at 8:00pm PT/ET.