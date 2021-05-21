See Pics

Travis Barker Calls Kourtney Kardashian The ‘Love Of My Life’ After Disneyland Trip With Their Kids

Travis Barker declared that Kourtney Kardashian is the ‘love of my life’ underneath a sweet photo of the lovers holding hands at Disneyland.

Travis Barker doesn’t need to be at the happiest place on Earth to be the “happiest” man. He just needs to be with Kourtney Kardashian, which the Blink-182 drummer revealed after they took a trip to Disneyland with their respective kids on May 19. Travis shared sweet photos from the excursion the following day, captioning them “Happiest Place On Earth.” This prompted Kourtney to comment “happiest,” but Travis helped her finish that sentence.

“With the love of my life,” Travis responded, meaning that he is “happiest” with the love of his life — Kourtney! The rock star is not only smooth with his drumsticks, but his Instagram flirting, too. The first photo in his Disneyland slideshow was just as affectionate: it showed Travis holding hands with Kourtney as they rode on a carousel.

The next two photos featured the kids! Travis’s son Landon Barker, 17, and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22 (who is the daughter of Travis’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler) posed in the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge area of the park in the second slide of Travis’s Instagram post, while the third showed the punk rock dad snuggling with his daughter Alabama Barker, 15. Travis shares Landon and Alabama with Shanna.

Meanwhile, Shanna isn’t feeling as happy as her ex-husband. She thinks his relationship with Kourtney has “put a wedge” in her relationship with her kids. “They’re going on lavish trips. They’re doing all these things, which is fine. I think it’s nice that they’re being kind to my kids. I want that for my children,” Shanna at first clarified in an interview with Us Weekly, published on the very same day as the couple’s Disneyland trip. However, she added, “I don’t think it’s great when they put a wedge in between their biological mother.” The interview arrived after Alabama revealed she “cut off family” amid a public feud with her mom.

Despite the family drama, Travis and Kourtney are on cloud nine with one another. The neighbors-turned-lovers have become very serious in 2021; in fact, once Travis “decides to propose [Kourtney] is absolutely looking to say yes and looking forward to an epic and incredible one of a kind wedding,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in May.