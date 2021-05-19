Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama, 15, Says She’s ‘Cut Off Family’ Amid Feud With Mom Shanna Moakler

Alabama Barker is taking more shots at Shanna Moakler. The 15-year-old took to TikTok on May 16 to hint that she’s ‘cut off’ her mom amid their family drama.

Alabama Barker, 15, accused Shanna Moakler, 46, of being an absent mother last week — and this week she revealed to her TikTok followers that she’s “cut off family” amid the on-going feud with her mom.

“I cut off family too. They do you the dirtiest,” Alabama captioned a TikTok clip that she posted to the social media site on May 16. In the short video the teenager is wearing a latex corset and running her hands through her long platinum blonde hair extension as she mouths the lyrics to the Ramz 2017 song “Barking.”

This is not the first time Alabama has used TikTok to shade her mom. Alabama seemingly called out Shanna on TikTok on May 11 as she lip synched to “The Letter” by Kehlani. The lyrics: “And every girl needs a mother/ And damn it, I needed you/ Instead you dug for cover/ And you ran from the truth/ And like kids do/ You waited around for proof.”

The feud between Alabama and her mom took a surprising turn when Alabama reposted a message from Shanna that included claims that she once caught Travis Barker, 46, having an affair with Kim Kardashian. The accusation is extra shocking since Travis is currently dating Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian.

The claim came in a message to an unknown recipient, which Alabama posted to her Instagram Story.

“My mom has never completely been in my life, can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom. Did your mom ask to see you on Mother’s Day cause mine didn’t? I’m done keeping a secret, reality shows,” Alabama wrote on May 15.

“Everybody thinks my mother is amazing, Matthew is nothing but awful to her not only that but he cheats on her,” she added, referring to Shanna’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau.

In Shanna’s message, she said that “Matthew has been my rock, he truly has changed and has been amazing.” Shanna made a number of accusations about Travis in the message, including that he was “emotionally abusive” and that he tries to “alienate” her from Alabama and her older brother, Landon Barker, 17.

“Family is all that matters but I can’t compete with kids whose father doesn’t encourage relationships with their own mother,” Shanna wrote.

Alabama’s brother Landon also made it clear that he’s siding with their dad when he replied to a troll on TikTok who accused him and his sister of shunning their mom to be with Travis and Kourtney.

“Actually, if you weren’t such a dumbass, you would realize our mom has never been in our lives and isn’t in our lives like our dad is,” Landon wrote.