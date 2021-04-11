Kourtney Kardashian Shows Impressive Ski Skills In Video With Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama, 15

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share a funny video of her in a ‘ski dream’ while bending down and skiing under Alabama Barker on the snowy slopes.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, proved she’s already close to her boyfriend Travis Barker‘s daughter Alabama, 15, when they had a little fun on the ski slopes in Park City, Utah. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared some pics and a video to Instagram on Apr. 11 and they showed her wearing a neon green snowsuit while having a great time with the teen, who was wearing her own neon orange snowsuit, during their recent ski trip. In the clip, Kourtney could be seen bending down as low as she could as she slowly skied under a space left from Alabama standing with her legs stretched out far apart.

In addition to the hilarious moment between her and Alabama, who Travis shares with ex Shanna Moakler, 46, Kourtney shared pics of her youngest son Reign, 6, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, 37, hugging her on the slopes while wearing a red, blue, and black snowsuit. She also shared a mirror selfie in which she was showing off her neon green framed sunglasses.

Once Kourtney shared the epic post, her fans were quick to compliment it. “So iconic,” one follower wrote while another told her she was “looking good.” A third wished her “a blessed day” and a fourth told her to have “so much fun.” Many more shared heart-eyed emojis.

Before her latest ski post, Kourtney shared a different one from the same trip earlier this month. It was full of pics of her and Reign happily posing in different ski suits and knit caps while standing on the snow. There was also a video of them roasting marshmallows over a fire and a snapshot that showed off a delicious-looking cup of hot chocolate.

Kourtney’s beau Travis, who was also on the trip, shared a video of his own on the snowy slopes on his Instagram. In it, he was snowboarding in a neon orange jacket and black ski pants. He kept a steady pace as he glided down the snowy hill and looked great. “And FIRST TIME 🥶🔥,” Kourtney responded in the comments section of the post.