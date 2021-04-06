Kourtney Kardashian Goes Skiiing With Travis Barker & His Kids As Romance Heats Up — Pics

Kourtney Kardashian went on a skiing adventure, among other outdoor Utah activities, with Travis Barker and his three kids Alabama, Atiana and Landon!

Kourtney Kardashian shredded the slopes with her new beau Travis Barker and his three kids. The group has already returned from a snowy getaway to Utah, where they stayed at the Deer Valley Resort in Park City, but used Monday (April 5) as a day to upload all their vacation photos. Travis joined in on this social media reminiscing, and shared a sweet group shot of him, Kourtney, his kids Alabama, 15, and Landon, 17 (whom he shares with ex Shana Moakler) and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, amid a skiing adventure.

All five were decked out in snow gear as they posed side-by-side on their skis. Kourtney and Alabama even subtlety twinned in monochrome neon ski suits (Kourtney in bright orange, Travis’s daughter in lime green). Travis’s Instagram post also included a video of the Blink-182 drummer barreling down a hill on a snow tube, as well as an incredibly sweet video of Travis and Kourtney cuddling by an outdoor fire pit at night. That last video appeared to be stealthily taken by one of the kids!

“Real is rare,” Travis captioned the heartwarming vacation slideshow on Instagram, and added a black heart emoji. On Monday, Kourtney also shared her own vacation photos: one of the Poosh founder and Atiana on snow mobiles, and another of Kourtney, Atiana and Alabama on another type of snow vehicle. “Up to snow good,” Kourtney playfully captioned the photos.

The young ones tagged along, too! Two days prior, Kourtney shared an adorable photo roundup featuring the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her five-year-old son, Reign Disick, posing in their fashionable snow suits at the ski resort.

This vacation, while icy, proved that Kourtney and Travis’s romance is heating up. At the end of January, a source close to the Kardashian family EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the two had been “together now for about a month or two” but had already been hooking up “a lot over the years.” Kourtney and Travis have been longtime friends and Calabasas neighbors.