Reign Disick, 6, Is So Cute In His Orange Snowsuit ‘Chilling’ With Mom Kourtney Kardashian In Utah

Kourtney Kardashian shared a series of pics and video of the fun activities she enjoyed with Reign while in the snowy location.

Reign Disick, 6, showed off his adorableness and style in his mom Kourtney Kardashian‘s latest Instagram post. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared several pics and video of her and her youngest son’s fun time in Utah and they’re nothing short of cute! Reign is wearing an orange camouflage snow jacket and matching solid orange pants in many of the snapshots as well as a black knit cap and tan boots.

Kourtney also wore her own warm gear while standing next to him and posing in the outside pics. It included a gray snowsuit, black knit cap, and black boots. The doting mom also shared other photos that showed delicious-looking hot chocolate with marshmallows and snow-topped trees as well as a video of them roasting the marshmallows with a fire.

“chilling,” Kourtney captioned the post before several of her followers responded with flattering compliments. “You’re the best mom,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “This energy is something else.” A third called their trip “April vibes” and a fourth expressed amusement over Reign’s facial expressions in some of the pics.

Before her latest post, Kourtney and Reign made headlines when the tot joined her and her boyfriend Travis Barker, 45, on their date at Nobu in Malibu, CA on Mar. 25. He looked just as stylish as the adults when he wore a red velour tracksuit to the fancy restaurant and held his mom’s hand while being photographed outside. He also had his hood up and wore a letter jacket and a black face mask.

When Reign’s not turning heads with his mom, he’s doing the same with his dad Scott Disick, 37. The proud dad recently shared a photo of him with a buzzcut after he sported a mohawk for a while and it got a lot of attention. He was wearing a blue and white top in the photo and had his hands resting in the back of his head as his elbows were bent as he showed off an adorable relaxed expression.