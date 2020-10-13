Scott Disick Shows Off Reign’s Super Cool Mohawk After New Haircut — See Before & After Makeover Pics

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Reign, transformed into a little punk rock star! The five-year-old got an even more extreme mohawk than the last one.

Reign Disick, 5, got a mohawk — again! Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s five-year-old son freshened up his mohawk, and Scott debuted the haircut in photos and a video of the shaving process on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s Instagram Story on Oct. 13. Scott wrote “hair maintenance” over the haircut video, which showed someone shaving the mohawk onto Reign’s head as his siblings Penelope Disick, 8, and Mason Disick, 10, ran in the background.

Scott also shared a black-and-white photo of himself with Reign (and the new mohawk) on his main Instagram page. “Mr reign,” he captioned the father-son photo. In the comments section, one fan teased that they’re “calling” Kourtney after seeing the hair transformation! It was a slightly more dramatic mohawk than the last one Reign had debuted in September.

Kourtney had joked that she was “not ok” after her son got his first ever major haircut in August, which was a buzzcut that time. It was a big change for Reign, who was known for his long hair that Kourtney always fiercely defended. However, we learned that it was Reign who wanted to chop off his hair! “The decision to cut Reign’s hair was all his. He asked for it so Kourtney arranged it. It was also his decision to go for the buzz cut,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in August.

It was not only a big milestone for Reign, but Kourtney as well. “It was emotional for her because it’s such a big milestone, he’s growing up,” the source added. “It’s very bittersweet for her because on one hand she loves seeing him grow up but it’s also hard because he’s not her baby anymore.” Another insider added that Kourtney was “so proud” of how “smart and independent” Reign is for a five-year-old. With this latest haircut, it looks like Reign has found his creative outlet!

Scott has been spending a lot of quality time with his and Kourtney’s three kids ever since he split from his girlfriend of nearly three years, model Sofia Richie, in May. Scott most recently shared a photo of his hangout with Penelope and their new puppy on Oct. 10 as they all watched television together, and the proud dad teased that it was “almost bedtime.”