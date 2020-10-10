Penelope Disick, 8, Hangs With Puppy As Dad Scott Jokes ‘It’s Almost Bedtime Kid’ — See Pics

See Pics
Scott Disick shared two new adorable snapshots of his daughter Penelope cuddling with their adorable new puppy as she appeared to watch TV, and couldn’t help but caption one with a joke about going to bed.

Penelope Disick, 8, seems to be absolutely loving her new puppy in her dad Scott Disick‘s latest Instagram story pics! The proud dad, 37, shared two new pics of his mini-me relaxing on a couch while snuggling with the pooch and appearing to watch TV on Oct. 9. He also had his legs extended in front of them in one and captioned the other with the joke, “Almost bedtime kid.”

The cute photos come just one day after Scott shared a similar black and white photo of Penelope snuggling with her new pet. She was looking down while holding her furry friend in the post, and looked just as comfortable as she did in her latest pics. There was also a blanket on both of them to make sure they were both warm!

The new puppy first appeared on Scott’s social media page on Sept. 15, when he shared a different pic of his son Reign, 5, with it, which can be seen below. The youngest child of Scott and ex Kourtney Kardashian, 41, was all smiles as posed for the post while laying on the couch. “Hello my little turtle dove,” Scott wrote alongside it.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Scott and Kourtney’s kids looking cute with animals. Another dog made an appearance with Penelope in one of Scott’s pics in Apr. and got just as much attention. In the epic moment, the dark-haired tot can be seen holding the light-furred dog while standing on what looks to be a beach. “My little precious,” her loving dad wrote with it.

We always love it when Scott and/or Kourtney decide to share memorable times with their kids on social media! Now that they have a new sweet puppy in their family, we expect to see a lot more stunning photos in the near future!