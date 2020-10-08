Penelope Disick, 8, Sweetly Snuggles With New Puppy In Photo By Dad Scott

Scott Disick knows how much fans love to see precious moments featuring his kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian. He shared a photo of their daughter Penelope playing with a puppy that is beyond cute.

While Scott Disick prefers to keep his Instagram about showing off his latest expensive cars and newest bling, every now and then he shares sweet reminders of how he’s a loving dad to his three kids with Kourtney Kardashian, 41. The Flip It Like Disick star shared a black and white photo of their eight-year-old daughter Penelope snuggling up to the latest family puppy to his IG stories on Oct. 7. The new doggie first made an appearance on Scott’s account in a Sept. 15 post with five-year-old son Reign, and now it’s P’s turn with the furry friend.

Scott didn’t write anything over the photo and let the adorableness do the talking. Pen could be seen sitting up against a white home cushion while wearing a white tank top. Her locks are flowing long again after getting her first ever haircut in Feb. 2019, and she looked comfy with a blanket across her lap.

Penelope didn’t smile for the photo, showing off the same semi-serious expression that her dad displays in nearly all of his social media snapshots. She already looks so much like her father’s mini-me, as she put one hand over the cuddly puppy in the IG stories picture to pet it gently.

The little brown pup was first seen in a cuddle session with Reign a little less than a month ago, in an Instagram photo Scott captioned, “Hello my little turtle dove.” It looks like the little light brown furbaby has grown a bit since then, as it appeared to be slightly larger in the picture with Penelope. She already has her own dog, a Pomeranian named Honey which Kourtney gave her daughter. Honey was last seen being cuddled by P in an Oct. 2019 Instagram photo, and later joined her brother Reign for a cute snapshot in Apr. 2020 during lockdown.

The pup is another addition to the family’s pet collection, which includes an adorable golden retriever that the Kardashian-Disick kids received for Christmas 2019 from Kourtney. It came after Reign made the plea to the family’s Elf on the Shelf on Dec. 8 for Santa to bring the family “a real dog.” Kourt made his wish come true by bringing the cutest puppy ever into their household, debuting photos of the female pooch later named “Cubs” in a Dec. 26 IG post. It appears Honey and Cubs reside with Kourtney, while the cute little new brown pup is at Scott’s place for the kids to play with when they come over. Now we’re just dying to find out it’s name!