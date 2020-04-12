Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sweet Moment With Her Son Reign, 5, And Their Dog Honey

Kourtney Kardashian is loving her time at home with the kids! The ‘KUWTK’ star posted the sweetest pic of Reign with their pup Honey while self-isolating.

We’re all trying to make the most of our time in lockdown, and Kourtney Kardashian, 40, is no exception. The mom-of-three is loving spending time at home with her family amid the coronavirus outbreak, and she’s been documenting it on social media! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a photo of her youngest son Reign, 5, on April 11 — and he looked so grown up! She posted the snap on her Instagram Stories showing a long-haired Reign sitting at a table as someone held the family’s Pomeranian pup Honey above his head. Little Reign appeared to be letting out a laugh as his eyes were closed and he had the cutest smile on his face. He let his long hair flow as he sat at the table, in front of a big plate of pasta.

When Kourt revealed the family had gotten a second puppy for Christmas in 2019, commenters began wondering whether this meant Kardashian clan had quietly gotten rid of Honey. “But do they still have her Pomeranian?” inquired one critical Instagram user, to which the Poosh blogger replied, “Of course we still have Honey our baby Pom Pom,” she wrote of the older dog, who at that point, made her last appearance on her Instagram feed in October, in a sweet shot that showed the reality star’s 7-year-old daughter Penelope holding Honey in her arms.

Aside from hanging out with her kids and their pups, Kourtney had been driving fans crazy after she hinted about her desire to be pregnant again in the comments section of her Instagram photo, posted on Friday, April 10. She looked absolutely stunning in an orange sheer dress unbuttoned halfway up the front with matching panties that exposed her midsection. Her gorgeous hair cascaded down both sides of her shoulders as she struck a seductive pose for the camera. One fan hypothesized that she was pregnant, to which Kourtney had no issue denying but left quite the hint in her response. “put the blessing out there though,” she wrote next to a praying emoji.

This isn’t the first time this year that Kourtney has discussed something baby-related. She posted an Instagram selfie back in January where the reality television superstar wore an orange long-sleeved bodysuit. A nosy fan asked her if she was pregnant in the comments section even though her stomach looked fairly flat. Instead of being insulted, she responded back with, “No, I wish.”