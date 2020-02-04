Reign Disick, 5, Cooks & Plays With New Family Dog In Cutest Photos Ever

Doting mom Kourtney Kardashian captured ‘Chef Reign’ and their family’s adorable new puppy cooking up a storm in the kitchen in slew of sweet snaps she posted to Instagram!

On this episode of MasterChef Junior…just kidding! Reign Disick put on his metaphorical chef’s hat and went to work in the kitchen in the early hours of Feb. 3, cooking some breakfast for his mom, Kourtney Kardashian, 40, with help from a furry friend! In a slew of snaps, posted to the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star’s Instagram, Kourtney captured Reign hard at work in front of the stove. The five-year-old stood on a tiny chair with a wooden spoon in his hand, stirring up something yummy in a pan. The cuteness factor, though, only increased when Reign’s little helper showed up!

The pictures also featured the Kardashian family pup, Cubs, watching on behind Reign quite diligently. Cubs, who was likely more interested in catching any morsels that fell on the ground, paced around the chair and even got up on his hand legs to nudge the back Reign for some attention! The final snap in Kourtney’s carousel post featured a bird’s eye view of Cubs’s fuzzy little head, awaiting any scraps of food he could get! “Good Morning from Chef Reign and Cubs,” Kourtney captioned the images.

Kourtney’s brood has totally embraced their new canine companion since Reign made the plea to the family’s Elf on the Shelf on Dec. 8 for Santa to bring the family “a real dog.” On Dec. 26, the Poosh blogger revealed the first images of the newest member of her family! In a series of photos that Kourt shared to Instagram, the pooch could be seen napping with Kourtney’s daughter Penelope Disick, 7, lounging on the lap of Kourtney’s son Mason Disick, 10, and sharing a sweet hug with Kourtney herself!

Clearly, Cubs is right at home and helping out around the house! Kourtney often shares posts of her adorable family on her social media platforms. Fans cannot wait to see more of the family and their furry friend in the future!