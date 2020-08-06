Reign Disick, 5, Looks Just Like Dad Scott In Trimmed Haircut Before Shaved Head — See Pics

Reign Disick is working a brand new ‘do and during the process he looked just like his dad Scott! See the progression of Reign’s trim and buzzcut in the recent Instagram photos!

We’re seeing double! Five-year-old Reign Disick‘s new hairstyle is having us do a total double take because he is a dead ringer for his dad, Scott Disick, 37. In a series of photos posted on August 4 by Jason Schneidman of The Mens Groomer Shop in Venice, CA, the stylist chronicled Reign’s entire hair makeover with four unique pics. In the first image, Jason posed with Reign, whose hair was almost below his waist!

The second image featured Jason and Reign at a selfie angle smiling at the camera and this time Reign’s hair was super short! Jason even quipped in his caption that he looked like “Leo,” as in actor Leonardo DiCaprio. All we saw, however, was his dad, Scott! The third pic shown Reign’s totally buzzed ‘do. Scott could even be seen in the background looking on so proudly at his youngest child with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 41. Finally, the last image featured Reign totally rocking his new look by putting his hand atop his head and feeling his newly-buzzed hair!

Reign has been known for his long hair ever since he was a tiny tot. But now, his parents will have to get comfortable with the new look, and they are both taking very different approaches. For his part, Scott shared an adorable pic of his look-a-like son on August 5. “Play on playa,” he captioned the beautiful image of his little boy enjoying a luxurious infinity pool. It was like taking a time machine, because Reign looked just like his dad when he was a youngster!

Unfortunately, Kourtney has been having an emotional time since her son’s first haircut. In fact, she posted a photo of her precious baby boy on Instagram featuring the caption “I am not ok.” The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also chose to preserve her sons long locks by keeping them. “It will be mine forever,” she told a fan. Clearly, Reign’s first haircut has had a major impact on Kourtney, who is seeing her little boy grow up right before her eyes.

“The decision to cut Reign’s hair was all his. He asked for it so Kourtney arranged it. It was also his decision to go for the buzz cut,” one source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “He looks so grown up now, everyone is blown away by the change but most of all Kourtney. It was emotional for her because it’s such a big milestone, he’s growing up. It’s very bittersweet for her because on one hand she loves seeing him grow up but it’s also hard because he’s not her baby anymore.” We can only imagine that all the moms out there totally understand what Kourt is going through, but we cannot wait to see Reign grow as the years go on!