Reign Disick’s hair may all be buzzed off, but Kourtney Kardashian isn’t letting go just yet. She revealed with a sweet pic that she actually kept a lock of his gorgeous hair after the cut.

Be still, our hearts! After Reign Disick requested he get his Tarzan-worthy mane buzzed off, Kourtney Kardashian couldn’t help but get sentimental about her baby’s first haircut. The mom of three revealed that she took home a braided lock of her five-year-old’s hair from the barber shop, and that it “will be with me forever.”

Kourtney will be keeping Reign’s lock of hair from his very first haircut. 💇🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kANWDRIRwb — Kardashian Kids FanPage (@DASHKlDS) August 5, 2020

How sweet is that? Kourtney revealed her little guy‘s new ‘do with an August 4 Instagram post, confessing that she’s “not ok” after the experience. Her baby’s growing up! Reign looks so grown-up — and a lot like dad Scott Disick — without his nearly waist-length blonde hair. Kourtney’s just emotional about the significance of a child’s first haircut; she knows how cute he looks!

She even said so in the comments! When her friend Simon Huck commented, “I’m shook but also LIVING for the new look,” Kourtney responded with “I love it.” The love poured in from Kourtney’s famous family and friends, too. Auntie Khloe Kardashian said her nephew was “soooo handsome” with his new hair, while Kourt’s new BFF, Addison Rae, wrote “BRB CRYING.”

You can understand why Kourtney could be emotional about Reign getting his head buzzed. She’s been a fierce defender of his long locks since he started growing them out, even when faced with criticism from mommy shamers. After a fan criticized his hair on Instagram, Kourtney told them, essentially, to STFU. “Most gorgeous hair on earth, anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG,” she responded to a rude follower who demanded she cut Reign’s hair.