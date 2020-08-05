Scott Disick Gushes Over Son Reign’s Newly Shaved Head: ‘Play On Playa’ — See Pic

Reign Disick is rocking his new ‘do! Proud dad Scott posted the cutest photo of his 5-year-old going for a dip in the pool.

Scott Disick, 37, is loving his son Reign‘s new look! The Talentless founder posted the cutest photo of his 5-year-old showing off his newly shaved head in a Instagram post on Wednesday, Aug. 5. “Play on playa,” Scott hilariously captioned the post, quoting the iconic ’90s throwback song “No Diggity” by Blackstreet. Reign looked so content as he stayed cool in a massive swimming pool, keeping cool in the 75 degree Calabasas weather! The image appeared to be taken in iPhone’s portrait mode, blurring the gorgeous canyon scenery behind Reign as he rested his arms along the edge of the pool.

The post comes just a day after proud mom Kourtney Kardashian, 41, revealed that Reign got his first haircut ever! “I am not ok,” the Poosh founder captioned a photo showing off Reign’s savvy new buzzcut from Jason Schneidman of The Men’s Groomer Shop in Venice, CA. For years, the younger sibling of Mason, 10, and Penelope, 7, had rocked his trademark lengthy locks loud and proud! Reign looks adorable either way, but it seems like Kourtney has had the toughest time adjusting to his fresh new look and even kept his hair as a memento.

“Tell me you saved his hair,” one fan commented on the Keeping Up stars’ post, to which she replied, “It will be with me forever.” Kourtney is so sentimental when it comes to big milestones with her three kids, and it absolutely warms our hearts. KarJenner BFF Simon Huck was also feeling emotional over Reign’s makeover, commenting “I’m shook but also LIVING for the new look.” He can say that again! “I love it,” Kourtney responded to The Spin Crowd alum.

Scott was present for Reign’s big cut, as revealed in the Instagram photos shared by groomer Jason! The 5-year-old looked pretty happy throughout the photos, repping his dad’s Talentless line in a branded t-shirt and pair of Balenciaga sweatpants. “1? Long?, 2? Leo? 3? BUZZ,” Jason began the caption, including three different photos of Reign through the process. “All boy !! #Reign @kourtneykardash @letthelordbewithyou thank you for the honors of his first haircut!” Jason sweetly gushed.