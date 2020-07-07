Sofia Richie Strikes A Pose In Scott Disick’s Talentless Hoodie After Kourtney Rocked His Flannel Top

Sofia Richie proved that you can wear ‘hoodies at the beach’ with a new snap on Instagram, featuring the beauty in her ex, Scott Disick’s, clothing line just after Kourtney Kardashian wore his flannel in Wyoming!

Sofia Richie soaked up the sun and hit the beach on Sunday, July 5, and shared a stunning new snap of herself posing up on the sand the following day, July 6! In the photo, which the model, 21, shared to her Instagram account, Sofia rocked a cow patterned bikini by WeWoreWhat and sported sunglasses to keep the beaming sun out of her eyes. Most surprisingly, Sofia also fashioned a hoodie from ex Scott Disick‘s clothing line, Talentless!

“Hoodies at the beach,” she captioned the image. Sofia also tagged the Talentless brand in the photo, looking model-ready for her impromptu photoshoot! Fans absolutely loved the image and took to the comment section to tell Sofia she looked absolutely “gorgeous” and that her pic was straight fire. Even the Talentless Instagram page left a comment on the photo, posting only a fire emoji!

The pic comes just over one month since Sofia and Scott, 37, officially called it quits after three years of dating. While it seems that the two have gone their separate ways romantically, they have remained quite congenial and even ran into each other during Fourth of July weekend festivities in Malibu on July 5! “Scott and Sofia have been communicating here and there since they broke up. They discussed what plans they had for the holiday weekend and decided to grab a bite at Nobu before Sofia‘s beach party,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

Not only has Sofia been keeping up with hot new content on social media, her former partner’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 41, has been following suit, as well. But after Sofia and Scott’s split, fans were left wondering if Kourt and Scott were back together after Kourtney posted a photo of herself in Wyoming wearing what appeared to be a flannel previously worn by Scott! Fans went to great lengths to prove the flannel belonged to the father-of-three, showing side by side images on Instagram.

However, much like his relationship with Sofia, Scott is simply maintaining his close connection to Kourtney as they continue to co-parent their three kiddos — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. “They know there’s always going to be fans who would love to see them get back together, but that’s not where they’re heads are at right now,” a source shared with HL. “They are focused on co-parenting and creating a healthy family environment for their kids. They are getting along great and that’s all that matters right now.”