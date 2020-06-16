Exclusive
Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian ‘Focused’ On Co-Parenting & Being A Family For Their Kids: It’s ‘All That Matters’
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have ‘trust’ that comes from ‘a cohesive unit with their kids’ and are in a place that is ‘healthy and happy’ for them.
Scott Disick, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 41, may no longer be romantically together, but they still have a close bond that comes from being a family with their three kids. The devoted father just got out of a long-term relationship with Sofia Richie, 21, and he’s now solely focused on giving love to his sons, Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 7, and he’s more than happy to do that with their mom, which has been showing in recent outings and trips, including one to Utah and Wyoming.
“Scott is enjoying some family time, but that’s nothing out of the ordinary because they’ve spent countless family vacations together in the past,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kourtney has always been there for Scott despite their ups and downs and it’s been great being able to spend time with his kids, and even with Kourtney, because there’s a level of comfortability there that they’ve always had. They know there’s always going to be fans who would love to see them get back together, but that’s not where they’re heads are at right now. They are focused on co-parenting and creating a healthy family environment for their kids. They are getting along great and that’s all that matters right now.”
Another source also said that the “history” that Scott and Kourtney have isn’t “baggage” but rather something special that keeps their co-parenting strong. “There is a trust there that they have with each other because they are such a cohesive unit with their kids that they almost have their own language and are able to deal with each other in such a way that it is second nature,” the second source EXCLUSIVELY said before revealing that they are not planning on getting back together. “That unity and co-parenting isn’t going to get them back in a romantic relationship because that opens doors that didn’t work for them and now they are in such a place that is healthy and happy for each other that it’s the most obvious way to move forward. They finally figured each other out and now it is all for the best and obviously the kids well being.”
“Scott will always have a special place for Kourtney, she is the mother of their kids,” a third source EXCLUSIVELY revealed. “Although he has made tremendous changes and has grown up quite a bit since their beginning, that’s just not where they are at right now. They are both comfortable with each other and are dedicated to focusing on their children.”
Scott and Kourtney ended their 9-year romantic relationship in July 2015 and have remained close ever since. They have been there for each other throughout many of life’s struggles, including Scott’s recent trip to rehab and they are currently reportedly in Wyoming, where they celebrated niece North West‘s 7th birthday with the other KarJenners. Kourtney also got fans’ attention when she posted an Instagram pic of herself wearing what appeared to be Scott’s flannel shirt.