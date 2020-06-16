Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian ‘Focused’ On Co-Parenting & Being A Family For Their Kids: It’s ‘All That Matters’

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have ‘trust’ that comes from ‘a cohesive unit with their kids’ and are in a place that is ‘healthy and happy’ for them.

Scott Disick, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 41, may no longer be romantically together, but they still have a close bond that comes from being a family with their three kids. The devoted father just got out of a long-term relationship with Sofia Richie, 21, and he’s now solely focused on giving love to his sons, Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 7, and he’s more than happy to do that with their mom, which has been showing in recent outings and trips, including one to Utah and Wyoming.

“Scott is enjoying some family time, but that’s nothing out of the ordinary because they’ve spent countless family vacations together in the past,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kourtney has always been there for Scott despite their ups and downs and it’s been great being able to spend time with his kids, and even with Kourtney, because there’s a level of comfortability there that they’ve always had. They know there’s always going to be fans who would love to see them get back together, but that’s not where they’re heads are at right now. They are focused on co-parenting and creating a healthy family environment for their kids. They are getting along great and that’s all that matters right now.”