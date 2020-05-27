Scott Disick Proves He’s Still Living His Best Life In New Pic Amid Sofia Richie Split

Scott Disick hit up the Utah desert’s luxurious Amangiri resort for a getaway weekend, and Sofia Richie appeared to be absent from the trip. It further fueled split reports.

Scott Disick has shared his first Instagram pic in over a month! The May 27 snap showed him relaxing poolside at his suite in southwestern Utah’s luxe Amangiri resort. It’s the first IG photo since reports emerged that he and girlfriend Sofia Richie, 21, had split up after nearly thre years together. The model wasn’t along for the vacay, as her social media showed her back in Los Angeles. She also failed to publicly wish Scott a Happy 37th Birthday on May 26. Scott’s pic was also significant, as it was the first time he shared an IG photo since he went to rehab in late April. He then checked out a short time later after the facility allegedly violated his privacy.

Scott got an early birthday getaway present by getting to be with his three kids and ex Kourtney Kardashian ahead of turning 37. The pair shared photos from the resort to their respective Instagram pages and Instagram stories. While they didn’t appear in photos together, they each tagged the exclusive desert hideaway and shared snaps of nearly identical locations.

Scott first shared an Instagram stories photo that he dated as May 23, showing himself at the foot of a long, outdoor private pool with gorgeous red rock canyons in the background. He was wearing striped trunks while atop a lounger and had his legs crossed as he wrote, “Views, views, views” on the photo. Kourtney then shared a series of photos and videos taken on a horseback ride with the former couple’s daughter Penelope, 7, and son Reign. 5. The resort’s buildings could be seen in one video, along with the same canyon walls that Scott was gazing out at.

Also on May 23, Scott and Kourtney appeared to go on a boating trip on nearby Lake Powell together. Kourt, 41, shared several IG stories videos of the vessel skirting through the water among tall sandstone walls. Reign could be heard asking “Where are we?” as Penelope sweetly responded back, “the canyon.” The mom of three then shared an IG stories pic of Scott and Penelope on the boat together. Their daughter was wearing a brown swimsuit as daddy Scott lovingly went in to plant a kiss on her cheek. Kourt wrote on the pic, “My little girl is just 2 pretty,” with the date underneath.

Kourtney first shared a photo to her IG account on May 25, wearing a bikini while standing on the red Utah sandstone near the resort. She wrote, “Escape to the desert,” as her caption. The pics and videos that followed included the horseback trip and photos outside and inside of her luxury Amangiri suite.

When Scott broke his month of Instagram silence by sharing the poolside photo on May 27, he wrote in the caption, “Little water never hurt nobody.” Now he’s back on the ‘gram and appears to have had a peaceful and relaxing pre-birthday weekend with his beloved children — although son Mason, 10, wasn’t seen in the pics — and his ex Kourtney. So far, neither Scott nor Sofia have yet to confirm the breakup reports.