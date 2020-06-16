Kourtney Kardashian Fans Go Wild As They Speculate She’s Wearing Scott Disick’s Shirt In New Photo

Kourtney Kardashian may have borrowed a piece of her ex, Scott Disick’s, wardrobe for her latest Instagram post! After the Poosh founder shared the image, fans did some investigating, pointing out that she was wearing Scott’s flannel!

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted wearing a shirt that bore a striking resemblance to one owned by her ex, Scott Disick, in a new photo she posted to her Instagram account on June 14. In the image, which you can see below, the Poosh founder, 41, went farmer-chic, wearing a pair of loose fitting blue jeans, an oversized red, white, and blue flannel, and donning her hair in a low ponytail. Kourt beamed at the camera while she cradled a little white lamb in her arms. “Mornin’,” she captioned the photo with a baby bottle next to her one-word caption, and that’s when fans got digging!

One Instagram fan account immediately reposted the photo of Kourtney in a side-by-side with her former flame, 37, in the exact same flannel! In the paparazzi photo, Scott’s unmistakable flannel could just be glimpsed beneath an orange jacket he was sporting. “Kourtney is really wearing Scott’s flannel,” the fan captioned the image in all capital letters. A slew of fans agreed with the admirer who posted the side-by-side images, with one even saying, “I’m so happy for them.”

The comparison photo of the former couple comes in the weeks following Scott and Sofia Richie‘s, 21, breakup at the end of May after three years of dating. After their shocking split, which was likely an outcome of the two quarantining together, Scott was seen with Kourtney and their three kiddos — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. In fact, Kourt and Scott took a trip to Utah in the days preceding his breakup.

Since then, fans have been wondering if this is a sign that the two will rekindle their tumultuous romance. But one source, who dished EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife, explained why they are more hesitant to put stock in the two getting back together. “Scott will always love Kourtney but at the end of the day, they both know they are better off as parents and not partners,” the source shared. “He will always put her on this pedestal and has never loved another woman quite in the way in which he loved her. It was that first true love type of feeling. Romantically, it won’t happen, but they are the best of co-parents and friends and just want the other to be happy.”

As for the rest of the Kardashian clan, Kourtney’s sisters and mom have always had a close bond with Scott, even after the couple’s 2015 breakup. The family surprised him with a birthday bash for his 37th and sent him sweet messages across social media platforms to commemorate the day. Even if they aren’t together, Scott and Kourtney clearly still have a bond that goes beyond their romance.