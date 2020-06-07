Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Reunite With Kids For Lunch After His Split With Sofia Richie

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick were seen heading to lunch with their children days after his split from Sofia Richie.

Let’s eat! Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and Scott Disick, 37, broke from their quarantine for a yummy lunch date with their kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, Reign, 5, and some pals on Saturday, June 6. The famous family wasted no time hitting up one of the most iconic eateries in Los Angeles, Nobu, which officially opened up for dine-in after weeks of providing takeout and delivery only due to the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic. The Poosh founder was seen warmly greeting one of her friends while wearing what looked to be a blue jacket and stunner shades. Scott, meanwhile, dressed in all grey as he held his youngest son’s hand outside the venue.

Reign looked too cute for words in a long-sleeved grey and white top and light blue shorts with flip flops for their fun day out. His big brother Mason was spotted rocking a hoodie next to two family friends. It was a rare outing for the Flip It Like Disick star after news broke about him and now ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie, 22, splitting up. The very famous couple dated for nearly three years prior to things ending between them.

Rumors started spreading about them breaking up when Sofia didn’t publicly wish him a Happy 37th birthday on May 26. Kourtney invited Scott to join her and their kids for a weekend getaway in Utah during Memorial Day weekend days beforehand.

“Scott has mixed emotions right now. He truly believes that he will get Sofia back. But he understands the space that is needed for both of them, and the work he has to do for himself before any of that happens,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY late last month.

So how are things going between him and Kourtney with all of this going down? It’s same old, same old between them. “Scott will always love Kourtney but at the end of the day, they both know they are better off as parents and not partners,” another insider revealed to HL.