Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian: The Status Of Their Relationship After His Split From Sofia Richie

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian went on a weekend getaway together, and a source close to the pair shared the status of their current relationship.

Sofia Richie. Reports surfaced that the 21-year-old model didn't feel like Scott loved her as much as he did Kourtney, however a source close to the trio has revealed what Scott's feelings actually mean. "Scott will always love Kourtney but at the end of the day, they both know they are better off as parents and not partners," the told HollywoodLife exclusively. Kourtney Kardashian , 40, and ex Scott Disick , 37, have been spending more time together since the dad-of-three split from his girlfriend

“He will always put her on this pedestal and has never loved another woman quite in the way in which he loved her. It was that first true love type of feeling. Romantically, it won’t happen, but they are the best of co-parents and friends and just want the other to be happy.” The source also told HL, “They just don’t work well as boyfriend and girlfriend. Scott does hold a special place in his heart that is a little differently than Kourtney, but he knows they’re just better off not together.”

The pair, who share three kids, Mason, 10, Penelope, 6 and Reign, 4, were seen on a getaway in Utah together over Memorial Day Weekend. However, Kourtney isn't holding onto any romantic feelings for Scott, per our source. "Kourtney also has love for Scott, but again, not in a romantic way. They care about the other very deeply, but the romantic feelings between them are not there," they told us, adding, "They look at each other like any exes who were together for years and and broke up would, except they're in a great place. Scott is always going to be family and Kourtney will always be there for him."