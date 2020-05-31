Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian: The Status Of Their Relationship After His Split From Sofia Richie

scott disick
Shutterstock
Malibu, CA - The Kardashians exit Nobu after enjoying a family dinner together. Sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian leave walking arm in arm together with Kim Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble right behind them. Kourtney Kardashian left with Scott Disick and their daughter Penelope. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Scotland Disick, Scott Disick BACKGRID USA 9 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian has lunch with Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, and Mason, while on vacation together at Tre Lune in Montecito, California on Sunday. 10 Mar 2019 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian has lunch with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie while on vacation together in Santa Barbara. Photo credit: GAC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA378304_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are seen leaving Nobu after celebrating Jonathan Cheban's birthday in Malibu. Kourtney and Scott left together and Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban left together. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick BACKGRID USA 27 FEBRUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian went on a weekend getaway together, and a source close to the pair shared the status of their current relationship.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and ex Scott Disick, 37, have been spending more time together since the dad-of-three split from his girlfriend Sofia RichieReports surfaced that the 21-year-old model didn’t feel like Scott loved her as much as he did Kourtney, however a source close to the trio has revealed what Scott’s feelings actually mean. “Scott will always love Kourtney but at the end of the day, they both know they are better off as parents and not partners,” the told HollywoodLife exclusively.
“He will always put her on this pedestal and has never loved another woman quite in the way in which he loved her. It was that first true love type of feeling. Romantically, it won’t happen, but they are the best of co-parents and friends and just want the other to be happy.” The source also told HL, “They just don’t work well as boyfriend and girlfriend. Scott does hold a special place in his heart that is a little differently than Kourtney, but he knows they’re just better off not together.”
scott
Scott & Kourtney are not holding onto romantic feelings. Image: Shutterstock
The pair, who share three kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 6 and Reign, 4, were seen on a getaway in Utah together over Memorial Day Weekend. However, Kourtney isn’t holding onto any romantic feelings for Scott, per our source. “Kourtney also has love for Scott, but again, not in a romantic way. They care about the other very deeply, but the romantic feelings between them are not there,” they told us, adding, “They look at each other like any exes who were together for years and and broke up would, except they’re in a great place. Scott is always going to be family and Kourtney will always be there for him.”
Scott also happened to ring in his 37th birthday on May 26, but that actually wasn’t the purpose of this desert vacation! “Getting out of town for the long weekend was a very last minute decision and it wasn’t planned as a birthday trip for Scott but it turned into that,” a source told us. “The kids all love celebrating birthdays so it was very fun for them too.” This was evident in the photos that Kourtney shared on Instagram: from horseback riding to boating in Lake Powell, there was no shortage of activities for the family of five!