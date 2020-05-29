Scott Disick ‘Truly Believes’ He & Sofia Richie Will Get Back Together — ‘He’s Determined’

Scott Disick wants to do the work that will help him win back Sofia Richie following their recent split. He’s determined to take the necessary steps to become the man she fell in love with nearly three years ago.

While Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have gone their separate ways for now, the 37-year-old Flip It Like Disick star is still holding out hope that they can eventually reunite and make things work. “Scott has mixed emotions right now. He truly believes that he will get Sofia back. But he understands the space that is needed for both of them, and the work he has to do for himself before any of that happens,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“The last couple of weeks and months have been such a whirlwind for his health and well being that he hasn’t been able to focus on Sofia,” our insider continues. Being in locked down in quarantine since mid-March had been a tough go for Scott. It forced him to deal with the unresolved pain of losing both of his parents within a three month span in late 2013-early 2014. He even briefly entered rehab to address his suffering.

“He really wants to rally and get back to the person she fell in love with in the first place,” our insider continues. “It’s some work, but he is determined to take it one step at a time and whatever happens with the future with Sofia he knows it will be for the best,” out insider continues.

Scott checked into a Colorado treatment facility on Apr. 28, but left in early May when his privacy was allegedly breached. “In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas,” Scott’s lawyer Marty Singer told us in May 4 statement. He also added that Scott “checked himself out and is immediately returning home,” after personal information about his stay was leaked to several news outlets.

Sofia, 21, didn’t publicly wish Scott a Happy 37th birthday on May 26, which raised eyebrows. The pair has not been seen together since an Apr. 25 trip to the beach in Malibu. Neither Scott nor Sofia has publicly commented on their relationship status. However, a source tells HollywoodLife, exclusively, “It’s an open secret that they’re on a break.”