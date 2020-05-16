See Pics
Reign Disick, 5, Looks Adorable Dressed As Batman While Kourtney Tries To Homeschool Him

Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram story to share some cute snapshots of her youngest son Reign posing for photos while walking around dressed up in a Batman costume that included an impressive mask.

It looks like Halloween came early in Kourtney Kardashian‘s house! The 41-year-old mother shared some adorable Instagram photos of her son Reign, 5, decked out in a complete Batman costume while hanging out in the house during homeschool on May 15. The fun-loving tot’s get-up included a black top with the Batman logo on it along with black pants, a black cape, and a black face mask. In the eye-catching snapshots, he can be seen walking around and sitting on a recliner while posing for the camera. “home school,” Kourtney captioned one of the pics, seemingly referring to her teaching her son at home during quarantine.

Before her latest pics of Reign, Kourtney shared some pics of him that helped to show off his incredibly long hair. In the photos, the proud mom is standing and posing with her youngest child while wearing a striped button-down shirt, hat, sneakers, and sunglasses as he shows off his long light brown locks while wearing a long-sleeved shirt, shorts, and sandals. “Mama’s boy,” Kourtney captioned the epic post, proving she doesn’t care about trolls who sometimes criticize her son’s hair.

When Kourtney’s not enjoying her time with her kids while in isolation, she’s making sure to sneak in some time by herself. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her incredible fit figure on May 13 when she posted two photos of herself wearing a tan bikini under a brown and white cow print over shirt. In the pics, she can be seen posing on a lounge chair in front of an outside pool and laying back while reading a book.

Batman 🦸🏼‍♂️

We love seeing Kourtney and her kids’ most memorable moments while in quarantine! We hope she shares more soon.