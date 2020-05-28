Scott Disick & Sofia Richie: How Lockdown Led To Their Breakup – They Couldn’t Agree On Things

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s time in quarantine together weighed heavily on their relationship. HollywoodLife has learned that the ‘KUWTK’ star and the model are taking time apart after a series of ‘petty’ disagreements.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are taking some much needed time apart after tensions between the two rose during the quarantine, due to coronavirus. The Talentless founder, 37, and the model, 21, have been subject to split rumors recently, yet they have not addressed the status of their relationship. However, a source tells HollywoodLife, exclusively, “It’s an open secret that they’re on a break.”

“There’s just a certain amount one person can take and Sofia reached various tipping points throughout her time with Scott that made things worse,” a source close to the model says. Sofia and Scott were quarantined together in Calabasas, however, they haven’t been seen together since he checked himself out of rehab at the end of April. “They’ve always found their way back to each other, but for now, things are strained to say the least,” the source adds.

Sofia and Scott often disagreed about her role in his life. “She never wanted to seem like she was riding his coattails and celebrity with his connection to the Kardashians, and she never wanted to be on the show,” the insider says, explaining, “She wanted to be her own person and that was a constant discussion between the two of how to navigate it all. As much as she loves his kids, Sofia isn’t in a place to act as stepmom-figure right now, and that just added more stress.”

Scott shares three kids with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian — sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 7. Sofia has been photographed with the family on many occasions and has even traveled and vacationed with Scott, Kourtney and the kids.

The source adds that the quarantine made things harder on their relationship, because they weren’t able to do much on their own. “Sofia is young and not being able to go out has made her realize what she had with Scott, and she didn’t like the person he was becoming. She can’t travel and get away with him or even work or do photoshoots to give herself some space.”

The source goes on to explain that their disagreements were “mostly petty.” — “Scott would get on her nerves very easily by rolling his eyes about anything she would bring up, he was never agreeing with her on simple things, like what to eat or what to watch. Everything just continued to stack up, and it just became another thing to be bothered with,” the insider explains.

Sofia has been staying at her father, Lionel Richie‘s Beverly Hills home following the split. Meanwhile, Scott has been spending time with his kids and the Kardashian-Jenner families, who threw him a birthday party for his 37th on May 26.

“Scott is on his own journey right now and Sofia is giving him space,” a second source close to the model tells HollywoodLife. “She hasn’t been telling people that they’re broken up, but it’s now known that they’re on a break. Sofia’s a very level-headed young woman and she has so much of her own stuff going on that she’s enjoying the space. And, she knows that Scott has some great people in his corner, like Kourtney and her family to help care for him,” the source continues. “Sofia still cares about him so it won’t shock anyone if they do reunite. But, as of now, they are taking time apart.”

Both sources are adamant that this isn’t the end for Scott and Sofia. “When Scott gets back to a better place, things may rekindle but, for now, she wants to love him from afar and have him focus on himself,” the second source says.

Sofia and Scott’s relationship drama comes just a few weeks after Scott checked himself into All Points North Lodge rehab facility in Colorado on April 28, and then abruptly left after a photo of him at the treatment center was published online. Scott’s lawyer, Marty Singer told HollywoodLife at the time that drugs and alcohol did not play a role. Instead, he explained that Scott sought treatment for emotional issues after both his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick died three months apart from each other in October 2013 and January 2014.

Scott and Sofia dated for three years before they decided to take a break. They were first romantically linked in May 2017, when they were spotted cozying up on a yacht in the south of France during the Cannes Film Festival.