Scott Disick & Sofia Richie: A Timeline Of Their Love In Photos — From New Romance To Sad Split

From sparking romance rumors to taking vacations abroad, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s romance has been a roller-coaster of a ride leading up to their reported breakup. Let’s reflect on those romantic milestones.

Sofia Richie, 21, and Scott Disick, 37, had one of the most high-profile relationships in Hollywood, thanks to their 15-year age difference and the latter’s famous ex. Sadly, this romance that was three years in the making allegedly came to an end after a source claimed the two broke up, per a Page Six report that surfaced on May 27. “Scott had gone back to his old ways, and Sofia got fed up,” the source claimed, about a month after Scott had checked in and out of rehab. “Kourtney [Kardashian] didn’t make it easy for her, and you can only tolerate that kind of treatment for so long,” the source added, referring to Scott’s ex and the mother of his three children (Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4). Fans had already been suspicious since Sofia failed to give Scott a public birthday shout-out on May 26!

Before all this drama went down, however, let’s rewind to the beginning: 2017. Romance rumors between Sofia and Scott were flying, and fans were especially curious since Sofia — who was a friend of Kourtney’s little sister, Kylie Jenner — was only 18 years old at the time. The relationship became official by September of that year, though, when Scott and Sofia took a trip to Miami where they enjoyed a dinner with friends and a cake that read, “Congratulations Scott and Sophia [sic].” In an even bolder move, Scott took to his Instagram Story to post a photo of himself nuzzling Sofia’s neck!

With the cat out of the bag, Sofia and Scott often paraded their love in public. There was the trip to Venice in Oct. 2017, and their attendance at an Art Basel kickoff party in December of that year. However, there appeared to be trouble in paradise when some reports suggested Scott had allegedly cheated on Sofia (a picture had surfaced of Scott getting cozy with a mystery woman at Kanye West’s listening party in Wyoming). However, just days after the breakup reports circulated, both Scott and Sofia shut down the speculation with romantic posts on their Instagrams.

From there on out, Sofia and Scott resumed their happy PDA-filled outings. However, there was always the question of whether or not Kourtney actually approved of this relationship; well, fans got their answer when Scott posted that legendary of himself sandwiched between his ex and girlfriend on beach cots during a holiday vacation in Mexico in Dec. 2018. Sofia had tagged along for Kourtney and Scott’s family getaway with their kids! She even scored an invite to the Kardashian Christmas Eve party. The first vacation was such a success, Sofia joined Scott and Kourtney for another family vacation in Finland in April of 2019, which even aired on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Later that year, Scott spoiled Sofia with an Aston Martin for her 21st birthday, and they even debated moving to Malibu together in an episode of Flip It Like Disick that aired in September of that year. Once the coronavirus pandemic hit the world in March of 2020, Sofia and Scott still remained close, and even stayed at a beachside retreat with Sofia in April. However, later that month, news broke about Scott’s brief trip to rehab (which Scott had intended to keep private).

“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother [in 2013], follow by the death of his father 3 months later [in 2014], Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility to work on his past traumas. He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse,” Scott’s lawyer, Marty Singer, told HollywoodLife in a statement. And now, here we are, with sad news of Scott and Sofia’s reported split.