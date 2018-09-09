‘KUWTK’: Sofia Richie Meets Scott Disick’s Kids For The First Time

Scott Disick introduced his son Mason to girlfriend Sofia Richie on the Sept. 9 episode of ‘KUWTK’ and Kourtney Kardashian was furious when she found out. Here’s what went down!

It was only a matter of time before Scott Disick introduced his children to his girlfriend, Sofia Richie. While Lionel Richie‘s daughter wasn’t shown on the Sept. 9 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian made it clear that the meeting happened and she was NOT happy about it.

Kim Kardashian and her grandmother MJ FaceTimed Kourt while on set for Kim’s KKW Beauty shoot. When Kourtney answered she told her grandma, who was wearing a bleached blonde wig, that she looked beautiful, but then began crying. When her sister asked her what was wrong she said that she couldn’t talk right then because her daughter Penelope was with her. She then revealed that it had something to do with Scott, and then texted Kim to tell her that Scott told her he introduced their son Mason to his girlfriend. Kourtney was clearly upset about the situation, calling it “annoying.”

Elsewhere on set of the beauty shoot, Kris Jenner answered a call from Scott. He was angry with how Kourtney was handling the news that Sofia met Mason, and told her mom that she called him “a joke” and “disgusting” and accused him of not caring about his children’s well-being. He also revealed that he and his ex were seeing a therapist together to work on their co-parenting skills and discussed that they were only going to wait until the new year. Even though they were past the holidays though, Kourtney still believed it was “the wrong time.”

The meet-up happened because Scott’s children were at his place when he and the model got there “so of course they met my girlfriend,” he told Kris. The momager was shocked to find out that her daughter was so angry about the situation since her boyfriend at the time, Younes Bendjima, had already met Mason, Penelope and Reign. “I don’t know why she can introduce her kids to her boyfriend, but you can’t introduce the kids to your girlfriend,” Kris said.

In a confessional, the mom-of-three explained that she’s worried that introducing another woman into her children’s lives would be confusing to them. “It makes me upset,” she said, reiterating that “this wasn’t the best time.” The pair then discuss the therapy session they had together for the first time since the kids met Sofia, but they didn’t come to any sort of agreement on the matter. Kourt even went so far to accuse her baby daddy of trying to “get everyone on his side and play the victim.”

Later on, Scott sits down with Kris who gets real about how she handled co-parenting after her divorces from Rob Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner. The advice seemed to stick because he apologized to Kourtney in their next therapy session. While hanging out with sister Kendall Jenner, Kourt also came around and admitted that she could see Scott’s side of things too.