‘KUWTK’: Scott Admits Sofia Feels Like She Doesn’t ‘Fit In’ On Finland Trip With Kourtney

Scott Disick goes to Finland with his GF, Sofia Richie, and ex, Kourtney Kardashian, on this week’s ‘KUWTK,’ and he admittedly feels uncomfortable while trying to please them both on the trip.

Three’s company! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick take their kids to Finland for spring break on the Oct. 6 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and Sofia Richie is invited for the fun, as well! Unfortunately, this puts Scott in a bit of an uncomfortable situation, as he’ll be away with his girlfriend AND his ex with the cameras filming. “The past few months, we’ve been on a few trips where it’s been Kourtney, Sofia and the kids, and it’s been great,” he admits. “But Sofia mentioned to me that she felt left out. And I don’t want to overstep anyone’s boundaries and make anyone feel left out.”

By the time the trip comes around, Scott is no closer to feeling comfortable with the situation. “Traveling with a family like this is a unique situation that not everybody does,” he explains. “I definitely think this trip, out of the other trips we’ve been on, has a little bit more pressure. The truth of the matter is…there are camera crews everywhere and tons of people walking around who Kourtney and I have known for over ten years, but Sofia’s never really done anything like this. So it’s hard. I don’t want her to feel out of place and she’s not as comfortable as I am. So I’m just trying to be conscious of everybody’s feelings.”

Scott admits that the situation is “awkward and uncomfortable” for him, especially since he and Kourtney have so many inside jokes that Sofia isn’t part of. “You don’t really know how to act,” he says. “At the end, I want the people I love in my life to be happy.” Things get so overwhelming that Scott doesn’t even try to hide the fact that he’s not having the best time on the trip. “You’re so negative, has anyone ever told you?” Kourtney asks. “You definitely were looking for a reason to leave. You could’ve just said…this isn’t for me, I wanna leave.”

Finally, Scott calls up Kim Kardashian for a pep talk. “It’s kind of weird,” he tells her. ‘I’m trying to pay attention to everyone without neglecting anyone. Sofia mentioned to me that I’m acting a little different around Kourtney. It’s tough. Sometimes, Kourtney and I have so much history and have known each other so long. I’ve been trying to be mindful and not make Sofia uncomfortable, just because Kourt and I have known each other our whole lives. It puts so much stress on me and turns into me not being happy. I’m not even fun to be around for anybody. I think this trip, out of other trips we’ve been on, has been a little more pressure because there are camera crews everywhere.”

Kim urges Scott to take Sofia’s feelings into consideration and make sure he’s assuring her that their relationship is important to him on the trip. Eventually, he confronts Kourtney about his feelings. “I want you to be comfortable, I want Sofia to be comfortable,” he tells her. “She’s always like…you guys have your way…and it’s hard. She feels like she doesn’t fit in sometimes. I haven’t really had a second by myself to have a conversation and make her feel comfortable. She’s never been in this life that we’ve had for ten years. It’s a lot. I’m trying to juggle it, and being on camera is a lot for her.”

Kourtney assures Scott that she's only trying to make Sofia comfortable, especially when it comes to filming. "I think you put so much pressure on this to make it perfect," she admits. "I don't even mind if you guys go off and do your own thing. I just feel like…you're in it, then let's enjoy what's happening and make the most of it. If we're all going to do something, then let's be in the moment and have fun."

After the insightful conversation, Scott and Sofia take some time by themselves, while also fully engaging in the time they spend with Kourtney and the kids. “I realize I can spend time with Sofia alone and not feel bad,” Scott says. “I know Kourtney’s having fun and the kids are having fun. Now, we can make the most of this trip. At the end of the day it’s just me and my insecurities. I think one reason I put so much pressure on myself is that I want these trips to be so perfect. I don’t want anything to happen where people can say…this is why I don’t want us to all travel together. Because for me, it’s one of the best things I have in my life.”