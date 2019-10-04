What do you do when you’re in a hot tub with your ex and your current girlfriend? — Ask Scott Disick, because he encounters just that on this week’s episode of ‘KUWTK’ when he and Sofia Richie join Kourtney Kardashian and the kids on vacation!

Now, this is good TV! Scott Disick can’t contain his level of awkward on a brand new episode if Keeping Up With The Kardashians, airing Sunday, October 6 on E!. The self-proclaimed Lord can’t keep his cool in a new clip that shows him, girlfriend Sofia Richie and ex Kourtney Kardashian hot tub together while on vacation in Finland. Scott and Kourtney’s three kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, Reign, 4, were also present.

As the kids frolic around in the water in their little swimsuits, Sofia and Kourtney are seen having a friendly conversation about makeup. Kourtney appears to be telling Sofia that she has a dark line on her face, and even helps her with it. Meanwhile, the camera pans to Scott who is in the corner on pins and needles.

Scott’s clearly awkward about the fact that he’s sitting in a hot tub with the mother of his kids and his girlfriend. Yet, no one else seems to be bothered. He nervously brushes his hand through his beard a few times as the women, who are both in halter bikinis with hair caps on, continue to casually chat.

“We flew to Finland to get in the hot tub. Should we get out?”, Scott suggests as a way to escape being caught in the middle. When no one gets up to leave, Kourtney calls him out for being “so negative” during the entire trip, to which he agrees in frustration.

“First of all think it’s amazing for the kids to see all this stuff. Yesterday was so cute, but you were definitely looking for a reason to leave,” Kourtney says of the trip. “You could just say, ‘This isn’t for me, we’re gonna go,'” she suggests to Scott.

Later on in the confessional, Kourtney questions his poor attitude, admitting that it was Scott who wanted to join them on the Finland trip. “Scott really wanted to come with us to Finland so I don’t know why he’s having such a negative attitude,” Kourtney admits, explaining, “I just want everyone to have a great time and a great experience and he’s kind of just putting a dark cloud over it.”

In other clips from the coming episode, Scott continues to voice how awkward the situation is while at dinner, despite how well Kourtney and Sofia are getting along. In another scene, Kourtney explains to Khloe Kardashian why she invited Sofia to Finland with their family.

“Well, I mean, we’ve traveled together already,” Kourtney reminds her sister, who commends her ability to be a “great co-parenter.”

“That’s nice of you,” Khloe says, before Kourtney notes: “They don’t make me feel like I’m left out, which is nice. Or else I wouldn’t go or invite her to come.” An all new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians air Sunday, October 6, at 9 p.m. on E!.