Kourtney Kardashian & Sofia Richie Look Like Besties On Vacation In Mexico With Scott Disick – See Pics

It’s a Christmas miracle! Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie are on vacation TOGETHER, with Scott Disick of all people, in Mexico. See the shocking pics here.

Now that’s a plot twist. Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Sofia Richie, 20, have put aside any awkward history to pose for the first photo the public has ever seen of them, together, while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas on Dec. 23, per TMZ. Yes, you read that right — on vacation, with one another. They posed on pool lounge chairs, casually looking like BFFs in bikinis, which leaves us to ask — did Scott Disick, 35, take the picture, seeing that Sofia’s boyfriend and Kourtney’s baby daddy also tagged along!? SEE KOURTNEY, SOFIA RICHIE AND SCOTT DISICK ON VACATION, TOGETHER, HERE. 

The unlikely trio was later photographed taking a walk along the shore with Scott and Kourtney’s kids Reign, Mason and Penelope. There’s a picture of just Sofia and Kourtney with the kids, and then another picture that got Sofia, Scott and Kourtney all in the same shot.

Story is developing…