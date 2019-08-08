Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Wrestle Playfully As He Pushes Her Into Water On Kylie Jenner’s Bday Cruise

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were having fun in the sun during their ride on Kylie Jenner’s yacht, even if Sofia did wind up overboard!

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are clearly having the time of their lives as they celebrate Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday. Kylie’s reunited best friend and her (sort of) brother-in-law were spotted getting flirty and playful on the deck of the mega yacht the makeup mogul rented in Italy. At one point, Scott and his bikini-clad lady wrestled on the edge of the ship as he tried to throw her into the Tyrrhenian Sea with the help of a female friend. Eventually, he succeeded, and they both tumbled into the water! Don’t worry; Sofia was giggling and smiling during their wrestling match. You can see pics of Scott trying to toss Sofia overboard below!

Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans were so stoked to see Scott and Sofia joining Travis Scott and Kylie on their adventure to Positano, Italy, off the Amalfi Coast. Kylie and Sofia, who has been dating Scott since September 2017, just rekindled their close friendship after some time apart. She was even part of Kylie’s girls trip to Turks and Caicos (on a pink private jet, no less) less than a month ago, to celebrate the launch of Kylie Skin! As they arrived in Italy with Kylie and her crew, they managed to pause for a minute and sneak away for a romantic kiss. So dreamy! The couple has really been feeling the love lately. The Flip It Like Disick star and the model just enjoyed a staycation together in Los Angeles, where they did things like chill in a bathtub and sip Perrier.

Also joining them on Kylie’s $250 million yacht were Kris Jenner, Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble, Travis Scott, Stormi Webster, and Kylie’s friends Stassi Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer, and Victoria Villarroel. There was some speculation that Kylie’s birthday trip would double as a wedding, after the Kylie Cosmetics CEO boarded the plane to Italy with Travis while carrying a gorgeous white gown and garment bags. Could one of those bags contain a suit for Travis? We would think that if Kylie and Travis were getting married, Kylie would have all her sisters by her side, though.

Sofia, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, is “grateful” that she and Kylie are close again. “Kylie and Sofia haven’t had a chance to hang out much over the past several years because they’ve both been busy with their own work and family lives,” the source said. “Sofia is so happy to be spending quality time with Kylie.”