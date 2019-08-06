Kylie Jenner had many fans wondering if her birthday trip to Italy will also be the location of her wedding with boyfriend Travis Scott when a white dress was seen boarding her private plane on Aug. 6.

Is Kylie Jenner, 21, going to welcome in 22 as a bride?! That’s what everyone is wondering after a man boarding things in her private plane at Van Nuys airport on Aug. 6 was seen holding a white feathery gown and what appears to be a suit, in pics obtained by TMZ. The self-made billionaire is getting ready to jet set off to Italy with boyfriend Travis Scott, 28, and other family and friends to celebrate her birthday on Aug. 10 on a luxury yacht and now that a fancy dress and possible suit in garment bags have been seen among the items she’s bringing, there’s speculation that the celebration may also double up as a wedding! Check out the pics of the white dress and possible suit HERE!

Although the wardrobe in question could certainly just be a party dress for Kylie and a party suit for Travis, the possibility of a soon-to-be wedding is definitely exciting! Still, Kylie’s actions are known for often causing false speculation and sources told the outlet that the makeup mogul and the rapper are not walking down the aisle on the trip.

Whether or not they become Mr. & Mrs. this week, one this is for sure: Kylie and her crew are sure to have an incredible time. The yacht they’ll be spending time on worth a total of $250 million and includes luxurious features such as a sauna, theater, helipad and more. In addition to Kylie and Travis, their one-year-old daughter Stormi was seen boarding the private plane as well as Kylie’s mother Kris Jenner, Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Kylie’s assistant Victoria, and friends, Stassi Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer. Kourtney Kardashian, 40, who is currently on a trip in Europe, may join the group later on, but the rest of Kylie’s siblings have no plans to go to Italy with them.