Kylie Jenner Will Celebrate Her 22nd Birthday Off The Coast Of Italy On A $250 Million Megayacht

Kylie Jenner is gearing up for her 22nd birthday on Aug. 10 and she has some luxurious plans to celebrate in Italy with her boyfriend Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner, 21, is welcoming in 22 with style and some serious fanciness! The makeup mogul is planning on celebrating in a BIG way off the coast of Italy with many of her family and friends, including boyfriend Travis Scott, 28, mom Kris Jenner, 63, and Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble, 38, her assistant Victoria, as well as Stassi Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer, Scott Disick, and Sofia Richie, according to TMZ. The large group will take in Kylie’s special day on a megayacht called “Tranquility” that’s estimated to cost around $250 million!

The yacht is expensive for good reason. It comes with a staff of 29, and luxurious features such as a sauna, theater, swimming pool, beauty salon, helipad and more! We’re not sure how long Kylie will be staying on the location of dreams, but it reportedly rents for a whopping $1.2 million per week. The guest list is set to all leave on a flight together this week to make their way to the location and we can feel the excitement already!

Although there’s no word yet on whether or not Kylie and Travis’ one-year-old daughter Stormi will make an appearance at the festivities, we can only assume she’ll be there to help her mama celebrate in a way that only a billionaire could!

Before her big birthday plan came to be, Kylie was surprised with an early gift from Travis that she shared in a video on Instagram. The rapper decorated Kylie’s entire house in a plethora of beautiful rose petals and it brought a total romantic vibe to the atmosphere! Travis did something similar for his love when he left vases of roses all around her home in Nov. so he’s no stranger to delighting his lady!.

We look forward to seeing pics and videos of Kylie’s what’s sure to be amazing birthday celebration!