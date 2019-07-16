Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie struck sexy poses in matching bikinis and hats while on their tropical vacay, and looked like total twins.

Twinning! BFFs Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie slayed in matching outfits on their tropical vacation to Turks and Caicos, looking equal parts adorable and sexy. Sofia posted a pic to Instagram on July 16 that showed both ladies rocked black bikinis for their day in the sun, as well as matching snapbacks. Sofia’s take on the outfit was a shelf top, while Kylie went with a black tee tied underneath her breasts. They were wearing the same high-waisted bikini bottoms, which appeared to be thongs. It goes without saying that they looked incredible! Both Sofia and Kylie have majorly flat stomachs and toned thighs and arms. Click HERE to see Sofia’s pic of herself and Kylie in black bikinis!

Some fans were shocked when they found out that Kylie invited Sofia along on her trip with friends to celebrate the launch of her Kylie Skin line, considering she’s dating Kylie’s sister’s ex. But it totally makes sense; Kylie and Sofia have known each other since they were 14 years old! Plus, things are all good between Sofia and Kourtney Kardashian. In fact, the two women have gone on vacation together with Scott Disick and the kids. Sofia’s part of the big, happy Kardashian-Jenner family now. And it’s safe to say that Sofia, Kylie, and the rest of her gals (including her daughter, Stormi Webster!) are having the time of their lives right now. They headed to their island getaway on a pink, Kylie Skin-branded private jet, and have posed together in tons of matching bikinis. They seriously have a professional photographer along for the ride to make sure they have the best Instagram content.

Some fans aren’t too happy with Sofia’s pics, though. She posted the hottest pic of herself rocking a leopard bikini on the trip, and one commenter accused her of photoshopping the image. They commented, “The curve of the wall sis,,, we were all rooting for you to not facetune like the rest of them!” The “rest of them,” presumably, are the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, who have been called out for bad photoshop in the past. Sofia was quick to fire back with a sassy reply. “Thanks boo! But that is an archway 😘,” Sofia commented, explaining why the “fan” noticed a curved line in the wall behind her. Brava!