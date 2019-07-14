Sofia Richie showed off her tanned body while laying in the beach on Turks & Caicos in a revealing two-piece pink bathing suit.

Sofia Richie, 20, is living it up with Kylie Jenner, 21! The model joined Kylie for a girl’s trip weekend filled with sun, fun, and Kylie Skin goodies. Sofia shared a series of pics from the getaway weekend in Turks & Caicos, showing her in a hot pink string bikini on the beach.

Sofia first shared a pic of her laying face up on the sand, saying, “On a mission to tan,” in the caption. Kylie commented on the pic, saying that Sofia was “perfection.” Her second pic showed off her bikini bottom, as she was laying on her side, showing off her cheeky bottoms. Sofia’s hair looked wet from a dip in the water, and she appeared to have taken off her bikini top in the second pic.

Sofia captioned the second pc, “Another, because why not.” It’s so good to see Kylie and Sofia getting along, especially since Sofia is dating Scott Disick, 36, who is Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and the father of their three children. While fans ship Scott and Kourtney, 40, getting back together, it doesn’t bug Sofia one bit.

“Sofia does not feel threatened or jealous whatsoever when it comes to fans asking for Scott and Kourtney to get back together,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “In fact, she completely understands where they’re coming from and is not surprised at all by their reaction. Sofia knows that Scott and Kourt’s relationship has played out for years in the public eye and on camera for millions to see.”

“Coupled with the fact that they have three kids together, she gets how it’s no wonder fans would love to see them reunite,” the insider continued. “But Sofia is a very confident woman and also makes it a point to keep her relationship with Scott more private and so people don’t have insight into what they’re like as a couple. Sofia feels that if their relationship had the same exposure than fans would be rooting for them, too.”