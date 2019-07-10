Sofia Richie: How She Feels About Fans Wanting Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian Back Together

We now know how Sofia Richie truly feels about fans constantly begging her boyfriend, Scott Disick, and his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, to get back together.

Sofia Richie, 20, fans can breathe a sigh of relief because she “does not feel threatened or jealous whatsoever when it comes to fans asking for Scott [Disick] and Kourtney [Kardashian] to get back together. In fact, she completely understands where they’re coming from and is not surprised at all by their reaction,” a source close to the model tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. This new development comes just days after fans begged Scott, 36, to reunite with Kourtney, 40, via the comments section on his Instagram birthday tribute for his daughter, Penelope, 7.

One fan said, “Penelope needs mom and dad together 😍😍😍,” and our source says that Sofia understand why many fans feel this way. “Sofia knows that Scott and Kourtney’s relationship has played out for years in the public eye and on camera for millions to see. Coupled with the fact that they have three kids together, she gets why fans would love to see them reunite. But Sofia is a very confident woman and also makes it a point to keep her relationship with Scott more private, so people don’t have insight into what they’re like as a couple. Sofia feels that if their relationship had the same exposure, then fans would be rooting for them, too,” our source explains.

While this fan chatter might make the average person feel insecure, a second source tells us that that’s not true for Sofia. “Sofia is one of the most confidant 20-year-olds you will ever meet, so she is not worried about all the talk about Kourtney and Scott getting back together. She is friends with Kourtney and respects her both as a person and a mother and she is in love with Scott and trusts that their relationship is solid and he will not go astray with anyone — let alone his baby mama. Sofia is cool with it all, cool with all the chatter because she knows that Scott is hers and it will remain that way forever. She is as far from being worried or concerned as one could possibly be. She has better things to worry about than things that are never going to happen,” the insider says.