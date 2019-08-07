See Pic
Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Join Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott In Italy For Her Big Birthday Celebration

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott
After Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie took a girls’ trip to Turks and Caicos, their men tagged along for a second vacation. The ladies went for a stroll with Scott Disick and Travis Scott in Positano ahead of Kylie’s big day!

Scott Disick, 36, and Sofia Richie, 20, enjoyed a “staycation” in Los Angeles on Aug. 2, but they set their sights a little further by following Kylie Jenner, 21, and Travis Scott, 28, to Italy on Aug. 7. Not to say that sipping on Perrier in a bathtub is unadventurous, but vacation No. 2 was arguably more enviable as Scott and Sofia (along with Kris Jenner, 63) trailed the couple on a charming street in the seaside town of Positano. FYI, that’s where all those picturesque photos of a pastel village sprawled against a cliff come from. Sofia was dressed to theme for the southern side of Italy in a mini black floral dress and round brim straw hat, while Scott stuck to his laidback LA style in a black T-shirt and matching shorts.

Kylie and Travis’ daughter Stormi Webster, 1, also joined the vacation crew, who was carried by her mom as the Kylie Cosmetics CEO made her way through the streets with her birthday entourage. The makeup mogul is turning 22 years old on Aug. 9, and to match her maturing age, she dressed in a billionaire-esque outfit: a striped wrap dress, flat top shades and a generous layer of bling. Meanwhile, Travis proved that age is really just a number in a Bugs Bunny tee.

Amid the hustle and bustle, Scott and Sofia sneaked in a romantic kiss! But they couldn’t get lost in one another’s eyes for too long, as they mingled with Kylie’s entourage on what appeared to be a boat. That would match a TMZ report that claimed Kylie is ringing in her birthday on a $250 million megayacht that’s stocked with a theater, sauna, beauty salon…the list goes on. You know, billionaire essentials. Aside from Scott, Sofia and momager, joining the birthday crew is Kylie’s best friend Stassi Karanikolaou and fellow squad member Yris Palmer, Kylie’s assistant Victoria Villarroel, and Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble, according to the outlet.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie stroll alongside Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi Webster and Kris Jenner ahead of Kylie’s 22nd birthday in Positano, Italy on Aug. 7, 2019. (BACKGRID)

There has been speculation that this birthday getaway is doubling as a wedding celebration, after an airport employee was seen lifting an extravagant white outfit with a trail of feathers onto the private jet that carried Kylie from Van Nuys to Italy on Aug. 6. It could’ve very well been a dramatic vacation fit, as Kylie’s known to wear, but that didn’t stop the wedding rumors from spreading as fans patiently await her and Travis to get engaged and walk down the aisle!