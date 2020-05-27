Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Fuel Breakup Rumors After She Fails To Publicly Wish Him A Happy Birthday

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie continue to fuel split rumors following his latest stint in rehab. Sofia didn’t acknowledge Scott’s 37th birthday on social media on Tuesday, despite sharing new posts. And, it appears as though they didn’t spend his special day together.

What’s going on with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie? The Talentless founder, 37, and the model, 21, seem to be spending time apart after he checked himself out of rehab for emotional issues at the end of April. Fans have been speculating that the pair may have broken up recently due to their lack of social media interaction. And, when Sofia was radio silent on Scott’s 37th birthday on May 26, the breakup rumors only soared.

“Have you and Scott broken up?”, “Where’s Scott?”, “Are you with Scott?” — numerous fans asked in the comments of a new selfie Sofia shared on Scott’s birthday. “I don’t think they’re together anymore,” one fan wrote, while another questioned, “You’re not Scott’s girlfriend anymore?” One eagle-eyed Instagram user even pointed out, “How come I don’t see Scott Disick liking any of your photos?”

It’s unclear if Scott and Sofia spent his birthday together on Tuesday. She took to her Instagram Stories to share moments from her day, all of which didn’t include Scott. Meanwhile, the father of three only shared one single snap of him boarding a private jet in his Talentless merch. He shared a few snaps of Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter, True Thompson modeling an oversized shirt by the brand. But, there was no sign of Sofia.

Fans also speculated that Scott could’ve been in Utah with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian and their kids, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. The Poosh founder posted clips and photos to Instagram that showed her kids riding horses and enjoying the outdoors. Despite sharing content of her family getaway, Kourtney failed to publicly send birthday wishes to Scott. Although, her mother, Kris Jenner and sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe and Kim Kardashian all posted birthday tributes to “Lord Disick.”

Scott and Sofia have not addressed or confirmed rumors that they’ve split. Scott’s lawyer Marty Singer confirmed to HollywoodLife that his client checked into a checked himself into All Points North Lodge rehab facility in Colorado on April 28. However, he didn’t stay long. Scott abruptly checked himself out of the facility after a photo of him at the treatment center was published online. HollywoodLife later learned that he was exploring more private treatment options and had Sofia’s full support.